Cooper Roberts update: Boy left paralyzed in Highland Park shooting discharged from hospital

On Monday, August 1, 2022, Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts was released from the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, according to a GoFundMe update made by his family.
Roberts, who was left paralyzed by the shooting, was shifted to a rehabilitation center after his release.
8-year-old Cooper Roberts, along with his mother Keely and twin brother Luke, were injured in the mass shooting that took place during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois. Following the shooting, Cooper spent almost a month in the Intensive Care Unit, recuperating from spinal injuries.
Cooper Roberts reunited with his dog after PICU discharge
According to the GoFundMe page set up by friends of the affected family to fund the medical expenses of the young survivor, Cooper was shifted to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after being discharged from the PICU.
The campaign organizer also shared adorable pictures of the child reuniting with his beloved dog George after almost a month in the hospital:
"Also, Cooper was finally able to visit with his dog, George—a happy reunion for them both! We’ve updated this page with a photo of their reunion."
The page provided further information regarding Cooper Roberts' long medical journey. According to family representative Annie Loizzi, Cooper will receive physical and occupational therapy, along with other rehabilitation and mental health services.
"This week, the AbilityLab medical team will meet with Cooper and his family to conduct a series of comprehensive assessments and determine the appropriate physical and occupational therapy, as well as other rehabilitation and mental health services, to support Cooper in regaining his strength and reaching his maximum potential moving forward."
What happened to Cooper Roberts? Remembering the tragic Highland Park shooting
On July 4, 2022, a community celebration in Highland Park was interrupted when a gunman, later identified as Robert Crimo, opened fire on the crowd from a rooftop. The mass shooting led to seven deaths and left several others gravely injured.
8-year-old Cooper sustained a spinal injury which left him paralyzed from the waist down. Family representative Anthony Loizzi said that Cooper went through seven surgeries for a bullet-induced tear in his esophagus.
Regarding Cooper Roberts' health, Dr. Ana Velez-Rosborough had previously said:
"We did have to operate on both his abdomen and his chest because of the location in order to stop the bleeding from the aorta, which is the main blood vessel that feeds the body from the heart."
The attack also wounded Cooper's mother Keely and his brother Luke.
While Luke was injured by shrapnel, Keely Roberts was shot in the leg. She has since recovered and was recently released from the hospital.