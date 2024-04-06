Country singer and rapper Colt Ford "in stable but critical condition" after suffering a heart attack following Arizona performance

Country singer and rapper, Colt Ford, was recently transported to the hospital on April 4, 2024, due to a heart attack he suffered on stage, according to Fox News. His representative told the outlet that he was at Arizona's Whiskey Row for a performance.

While speaking to USA Today, Ford's publicist stated that he was "in stable but critical condition." Ford has been admitted to the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona and further details are currently awaited.

Meanwhile, a representative for Ford further stated that his next two shows won't be taking place as scheduled on April 5 and 6. The shows were being organized at Primm Valley Casino Resorts and Wake The Lake Country Festival.

The 54-year-old has released seven albums since 2008 and his last project, Must Be the Country, came out in May last year.

Colt Ford has struggled with a lot of health issues over the years: Details explored

Colt Ford's musical work has always been praised by fans throughout his career. However, the artist has battled several health problems lately, including Myasthenia Gravis. He revealed his diagnosis in May 2023 during an interview with Taste of Country.

The Georgia native described Myasthenia Gravis as an autoimmune disease that usually leads to problems with the muscles of the face, eyes, and throat. He further stated that the disease did affect his eye instead of his throat. He added:

"I had no control over my right eye. It really messes with your vision. I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I'd see three of you and you would be melting together like a lava lamp."

Ford took to Instagram to share a video where he was seemingly in a hospital bed. He wrote in the caption that he had been battling the health issue for "almost a year" and it had affected him "physically, emotionally, and mentally." He also mentioned that he was undergoing treatment which would help him to "be Better not Bitter."

In an interview with People magazine in 2021, Colt Ford shared that he had to visit a doctor when he witnessed his eye size was bigger than usual. The doctor disclosed that he had eye cancer and suggested him to start chemotherapy as soon as possible. Ford underwent surgery which turned out to be successful and announced the same on Instagram.

Ford said that he was approached by his friends after the diagnosis since he did not tell them anything about it. Ford told the media outlet:

"I just thought everyone was dealing with so much stuff and stress … I didn't want to put that burden on anyone else. But it did feel good to have so many people reach out to me. It reminded me that it's not always about the music."

Colt Ford and his ongoing tour details in brief

Before the heart attack incident, Colt Ford was busy with a solo tour that started in West Palm Beach on February 22, 2024. He posted details of his tour on Instagram:

"We got a lotta great shows lined up for 2024. I'll see Y'all out on the road! To see all tour dates and get tix, check out the link in my bio."

Cole continued with shows in destinations such as Oklahoma, South Carolina, North Carolina, and more. As mentioned earlier, two of the shows have been canceled after his recent hospitalization and the fate of the remaining shows depends on Ford's health update.