"Creating huge unemployment": Netizens react as YouTube launches AI chatbot that will answer questions about videos

YouTube is experimenting with AI, as the video streaming platform has launched a new AI-powered chatbot that will converse with the viewers and answer questions related to the videos they are viewing. The chatbot, which will go by the name "YouChat," will first be available solely to YouTube Premium subscribers and will do tasks like video recommendations and doubt resolution.

On November 6, the video streaming platform also stated that the feature would be available only for a “small number of people on a subset of videos,” and in a few weeks, the feature will roll out for Android users in the U.S. The company also noted how people will be able to access the feature by clicking on the “Ask” button below the video. Doing so will prompt a chat box, where the viewers can engage in a conversation with the AI.

YouTube’s representative also claimed that Google’s Bard will not be used in the YouChat, in fact, the company is making use of large language models, that will derive the information from the YouTube platform, itself.

As the news about YouTube launching its chatbot made its way on social media, netizens had a mixed response, with some getting excited, while others were left concerned. One of the X users, @jazzboyxr, raised the issue about how these AI models are “creating huge unemployment.”

Social media users share their opinions on the internet as news about YouTube releasing its AI-powdered chatbot goes viral. (Image via X)

Netizens react to YouTube launching “YouChat” to converse with the viewers and answer their questions related to the videos

With the world of the internet being dominated by AI tools, YouTube has become the newest entrant in the same. As the news about the same made its way on social media, it sparked a debate.

Here is how the netizens reacted when an X user, @PopBase, posted about the same on the platform:

The company announced how they are making the big addition to make “YouTube more relevant and useful,” and also stated that they will be closely monitoring how users use the feature to learn more about the viewers.

The company has also stated that this is "experimental", and has asked people to provide their feedback for the scope of improvement.