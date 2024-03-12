"Credibility is now in tatters": Netizens react to CNN reviewing previous handouts from Kensington Palace after Kate Middleton Photoshop scandal

A photo released on March 10 by Kensington Palace showed Kate Middleton and her children. The photo released on Mother's Day in the UK was suposedly intended to dispel concerns about the princess's health, but the same got mired in controversy as critics claimed the photo had been altered, reports CNN.

News outlets like AFP, Reuters, and AP noticed these alleged alterations, and the photo was widely recalled. Despite the palace's admission of using editing tools, questions remain. CNN examined the photo and delved into the inconsistencies in the image, further highlighting the increasing scrutiny over media authenticity in the digital era.

According to Time, inconsistencies in the photo, particularly a mismatched sleeve and hand position, have raised questions about its validity.

Netizens have started reacting to this on social media platforms about the media house's credibility, and one user on X stated,

"Credibility is now in tatters."

CNN's investigation unveils editing scandal surrounding Kate Middleton's photo

Upon closer examination of the photograph released by Kensington Palace on March 10 of Kate Middleton and her family, significant irregularities emerged, prompting a wave of skepticism regarding its authenticity, reports CNN.

CNN's examination of the photograph uncovered subtle changes. The publication shared that it is now reviewing "all handout photos previously provided by Kensington Palace." The manipulated image, which was supposedly shared to quell rumors about Kate Middleton's well-being, has sparked concerns about the potential impact of digital alteration on public opinion.

X users quickly voiced their shock and concern upon learning about the unfolding scandal. They expressed worries that this could damage the reliability of media accounts and make people hesitate to trust future news from official sources.

CNN's insights into the incident

According to Time, the release of the edited photograph followed weeks of speculation regarding Kate Middleton's health and whereabouts. Middleton's absence from public appearances since Christmas Day fueled conjecture, leading to heightened scrutiny over the Princess of Wales's official image released by Kensington Palace.

Expert analysis by Time emphasized the difficulty of verifying digital content in an age where editing technology is so powerful. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royals expert, told Time that,

“They were obviously keen to dampen speculation and, of course, it’s done the reverse.”

He added that the photo editing “smacks more of a cack-handed PR job rather than anything particularly sinister.”

CNN spoke to Ramesh Raskar, an Associate Professor at MIT Media Lab who has collaborated on exceptional photography and image initiatives with both Apple and Facebook in the past. Raskar said:

“The manipulation in this image is very unique. It’s unlikely that it was ever one single image. A photo editing app probably introduced these errors.”

The Content Authenticity Initiative, as referenced in Time's reporting, emerged as a potential solution to address these concerns. In the wake of this event, Kate Middleton came up with her side of the story, mentioning that she often experiments with editing.

CNN emphasized the significance of transparency and accountability in media distribution, guided by experts and industry leaders. To maintain the credibility of visual content in the digital age, the media industry should uphold strict standards and embrace technological advancements.

According to the palace, Kate Middleton is not scheduled to make any official appearances until after Easter.