D-CRUNCH to no longer continue as a group

D-CRUNCH has officially come to an end.

The agency of the boy group, AI Grand Korea, made this heartbreaking announcement at the group's fan cafe on November 9. The decision was made after a prolonged discussion with remaining group members.

In an official press release regarding the disbanding, D-CRUNCH apologized to their fans for the heartbreaking news, stating:

“Hello. This is Ai Grand Korea. After discussing with the members of the group, we’ve decided to disband the group. We are really sorry for causing concern to many fans with this sudden news.”

After the recent departure of the group’s idol Dylan in October 2022, the boy band continued as a six-member group.

D-CRUNCH’s fancafe to close in November 2022

A recent press release announcing the dissolution of D-CRUNCH also notified DIANA (fans of the boy band) that the official social media profiles and the fancafe of the Daydream group will be closed in November.

“The official fan cafe and official social media accounts will all be closed in November. We ask that fans take this into consideration.”

On a heartfelt note, AI Grand Korea expressed its gratitude to all the members of the group who shared a long journey with the agency, while also thanking fans of the boy-band for their unwavering support and love even through difficult times, by stating:

“We sincerely thank the members of D-CRUNCH who have been with Ai Grand Korea for a long period of time. We deeply thank DIANA and all the fans who have loved D-CRUNCH during this time and ask that you send your unchanging love and support to the members who will start anew in various fields.”

More about D-CRUNCH and their last album

D-CRUNCH made their debut as a nonet in 2018. The K-pop group was initially comprised of rappers Hyunho, O.V, Minhyuk, Chanyoung, Jungseung, and Dylan. The vocalists of the group were Hyunwook, Hyunoh, and Hyunwoo. In its first two years, the band released a string of fantastic mini-albums and singles, which contributed to the band's meteoric rise to fame.

Earlier in March this year, the group issued its second single album, Addiction, prior to the group's split. A total of four mini-albums, two single albums, two digital singles, one Japanese single, and one single in Japan have been issued by the boy group.

After idol Hyunwoo took a break from the group in 2020 due to an injury, things quickly started going downhill. Hyunwoo ultimately left the group soon after. The next member to leave the group was Minhyuk, in 2021, who left to pursue an individual career in the music industry.

Dylan's most recent departure in October 2022 due to personal reasons and severe health concerns most probably spelled the death knell for the boy group. The members have now reportedly decided to pursue their solo careers in various fields. More details about the future plans of individual artists have not yet been disclosed.

