Dallas Taco Bell boiling water video released as lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages

Following a recent announcement from Ben Crump Law, PLLC, Taco Bell has been sued over an incident in their Dallas, Texas, outlet involving the manager, other employees, and customers.

As per the allegations in the lawsuit, Brittany Davis and a minor identified as C.T. sustained burn injuries when the manager allegedly poured boiling water on them. The incident reportedly took place on June 17.

The issue reportedly escalated over a confrontation with the restaurant's employees due to missing items in the order, which allegedly amounted to over $30. According to a statement shared on Twitter, the plaintiffs demanded $1 million as compensation for their incurred damages.

Ben Crump Law, PLLC @BenCrumpLaw NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and attorney Paul Grinke have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Brittany Davis and C.T. (a minor), who both suffered severe burns and trauma when a Dallas (TX) Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on them as they tried to resolve an issue with their order. NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and attorney Paul Grinke have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Brittany Davis and C.T. (a minor), who both suffered severe burns and trauma when a Dallas (TX) Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on them as they tried to resolve an issue with their order. https://t.co/1IpqCuYmwc

As per the official statement,

"The lawsuit names Yum! Brands, Taco Bell Corp., Taco Bell of America, Taco Bell #22872, North Texas Bells, and two employees as defendants."

What happened at the Dallas Taco Bell boiling water incident?

As reported by Ben Crump Law firm's statement, the confrontation happened with a Taco Bell employee over a drive-thru order. The plaintiffs claim that their order of $31 was incomplete and went back to mitigate the issue. The customers later entered the restaurant through the door as the employee refused to fix the problem at the drive-thru even after the plaintiffs allegedly showcased their receipts.

The door was locked as the two individuals attempted to enter the building. An employee opened the door to let them in and later closed it as they entered the restaurant. In a statement from attorneys Paul Grinke and Ben Crump, the two victims had to face 'combative behavior' from employees.

Following this, the establishment manager came from behind the counter and poured a bucket of "scalding water" on the two individuals. Fortunately, the two escaped before the manager could pour another bucket of scalding water on them.

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump A recently released video shows a Taco Bell employee in Dallas, TX, throwing scalding hot water on Brittany Davis and a minor. When they fled the store, another employee flashes a firearm! A recently released video shows a Taco Bell employee in Dallas, TX, throwing scalding hot water on Brittany Davis and a minor. When they fled the store, another employee flashes a firearm! https://t.co/blE5KZPd9s

On Friday, attorneys for the plaintiff released a video from the security cameras at the establishment, which corroborated their claims. The footage showcased the exchange of words. However, the video was missing audio. Moments later, an employee can be seen pouring hot water on them.

Both women suffered severe burn injuries. Brittany Davis had seizures while she was taken to the hospital. She was taken to Parkland Health's ICU in Dallas, while the minor girl might have been taken to the same medical facility. In regards to the injuries sustained by their clients, lawyers Grinke and Crump said:

"Our hearts break for these two victims whose lives are forever changed because of the horrific and damaging actions by the Taco Bell manager and the larger entities that failed to protect the safety of their customers…Not only did Brittany and C.T. suffer physical trauma because of the burns, but they will now live with the psychological trauma that comes with an attack like this. Corporations have a duty to employ quality and stable employees who hold safety as the highest priority."

Lawsuit claims

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump Why did these innocent victims have to suffer life-altering burns and psychological trauma over a TACO?! There’s NO excuse for the actions of the store employees & management. We need a full investigation into this violence & why an employee had a firearm on Taco Bell property! Why did these innocent victims have to suffer life-altering burns and psychological trauma over a TACO?! There’s NO excuse for the actions of the store employees & management. We need a full investigation into this violence & why an employee had a firearm on Taco Bell property!

As mentioned, the plaintiffs have demanded $1 million in compensation for the physical and mental trauma sustained by the incident. The lawsuit further alleges negligence in the hiring and overall functioning of individual employees present during the incident.

They further called out the firm for being unable to prevent injuries sustained by customers and for negligence in hiring employees.

