Nicholas Bostic GoFundMe raises more than $390,000 after heroic pizza delivery driver saves 5 kids from burning home

On July 11, Lafayette citizen and pizza delivery man Nicholas Bostic was driving around Union Street when he witnessed a house engulfed in flames. The 25-year-old selfless man sprung into action and rescued three teenagers and two children from the burning house.

Following the brave act, Bostic was hailed as a hero by locals, netizens, the Lafayette Police Department, and the Fire Department. In his efforts to rescue the children, Bostic sustained burn injuries and a laceration on his hand. He also suffered smoke inhalation.

According to Daily Mail, Bostic was praised by numerous city officials at the hospital where he was treated. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski visited Bostic in the hospital to praise him for his gallant efforts.

GoFundMe page raises almost $400,000 to recognize the heroic rescue efforts of Nicholas Bostic

Last week, Lafayette citizen Richard Stair organized a GoFundMe page to help Bostic with the medical expenses for his injuries during his rescue act. While the initial target was to raise $100,000 for the 25-year-old, over 11,700 donations later, the fundraiser reached over $395,000.

Bostic will also be honored in the upcoming Lafayette Aviators baseball game at National Night Out in Loeb Stadium on August 2. As per the Lafayette Police Department, the proceeds from the ticket sale will be donated to the GoFundMe page, which is expected to boost the fundraiser campaign's collection further. Additionally, there have been other fundraisers for the victims of the house fire and the Barrett family. The funds raised for Barretts will be used to aid them with the expenses of the fire damage to their house and belongings.

How did Nicholas Bostic rescue the five individuals from the inflamed building?

Goodable @Goodable In Indiana, a pizza delivery guy saw a house on fire. Without hesitating, he ran inside, through raging flames, and rescued four kids inside.



Then, when he found out a 6-year-old was still left, he ran back to rescue her too.



His name is Nicholas Bostic.



Know his name. In Indiana, a pizza delivery guy saw a house on fire. Without hesitating, he ran inside, through raging flames, and rescued four kids inside.Then, when he found out a 6-year-old was still left, he ran back to rescue her too.His name is Nicholas Bostic.Know his name. https://t.co/eWwgXy4BtV

According to the police reports, Nicholas Bostic was driving near the residence around midnight on July 11 when he saw the house burning. The 25-year-old could not call emergency services as he did not have his phone with him at the time. Thus, Bostic directly entered the house in an attempt to rescue the inhabitants.

Upon entering the burning building through the backdoor, he found 18-year-old Seionna Barrett upstairs. She was looking after her younger siblings and one of their friends, as their parents had gone to a nearby bar. Bostic rescued three children, Shaylee (age 13), Kaleia (age 1), and Shaylee's friend Livian Knifley (age 13). Amongst the Barrett children, six-year-old Kaylani was trapped elsewhere in the burning house.

The official police report states:

"At approximately 12:36 a.m., a male, who had entered the home prior to emergency personnel arriving, jumped through a window of the second-story house and landed on the ground with the 6-year-old child who had been trapped inside. The male, later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic of Lafayette, was seriously injured during the incident- suffering from severe smoke inhalation and gravely cutting his right arm. The 6-year-old child was miraculously mostly uninjured."

In the press release, Lafayette Police Department's Lt. Randy Sherer deemed Nicholas Bostic's actions 'heroic.' He wrote:

"Nicholas Bostic's heroic actions saved lives. His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger. The Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette Fire Department, and the Honorable Mayor Tony Roswarski are eternally grateful for Nicholas's intervention and would like to recognize him for his actions publicly."

According to the GoFundMe page's update, Bostic is recovering from his injuries. He is reportedly 'overloaded' with the media coverage of his heroism last week.

