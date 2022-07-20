"A true hero!": Netizens hail pizza delivery man Nicholas Bostic after he saves five kids from a burning house

Nicholas Bostic, 25, was severely injured while saving three teenagers and two children from a burning house.

As per the Lafayette Police Department, a passerby, Bostic, dialed 911 to let the police know about the fire on Monday, July 11, just after midnight. He noticed the house burning while he was driving in Lafayette, Indiana, and pulled into the driveway.

The police statement reads that Nicholas Bostic, a pizza delivery man by profession, "decided to go in" and check the house even after contemplating the possibility of nobody being inside. He entered the burning house through the backdoor of the building. He immediately alerted the three sleeping teenagers and they escaped the fire on their own with a one-year-old baby.

LafayetteINPolice @LafayetteINPD Here’s the video to go along with the story. Here’s the video to go along with the story. https://t.co/TvZ5wzCg1f

However, Bostic's job was not done yet. After helping the teens, he learned that there was a six-year-old trapped inside the burning structure. The police state that Bostic ran into the house "without hesitation" to save the little girl.

Bostic has since been commended by the internet and called a 'true superhero.'

Netizens react to Nicholas Bostic's exceptional bravery

Social media users have been discussing Nicholas' incredible valour. Many took to Twitter to hail the pizza delivery man and shared their heartfelt gratitude. Take a look at some of the reactions.

Mike LaChance @MikeLaChance33 Nicholas Bostic is a pizza delivery driver who rescued five kids from a house fire in Indiana this weekend. Why don't we have a week long news cycle about this guy? He deserves it. Nicholas Bostic is a pizza delivery driver who rescued five kids from a house fire in Indiana this weekend. Why don't we have a week long news cycle about this guy? He deserves it. https://t.co/1k0t3Z38CD

Rosa P @RosaP_LA @MikeLaChance33 This man deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not sure how many of us would run into a burning house. @WhiteHouse @MikeLaChance33 This man deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not sure how many of us would run into a burning house. @WhiteHouse

Rachel Esselle @RachelSL



Then, he found out a 6yo was still inside.



This man ran back into the flames and saved that precious child.



No protection. No backup. He did the right thing. THIS is a hero. LafayetteINPolice @LafayetteINPD Here’s the video to go along with the story. Here’s the video to go along with the story. https://t.co/TvZ5wzCg1f Nicholas Bostic drove by a burning house. He ran inside and led an 18yo, two 13yos, and a 1yo outside.Then, he found out a 6yo was still inside.This man ran back into the flames and saved that precious child.No protection. No backup. He did the right thing. THIS is a hero. twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/… Nicholas Bostic drove by a burning house. He ran inside and led an 18yo, two 13yos, and a 1yo outside.Then, he found out a 6yo was still inside.This man ran back into the flames and saved that precious child.No protection. No backup. He did the right thing. THIS is a hero. twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/…

One Twisted Kracka @DustyAssKracka Y'all hear about the Indiana resident Nicholas Bostic who ran into a burning home saved 5 kids ages 1 to 18? Last 1 jumped out 2 story window broke his shoulder. Brought tears to my eyes... Y'all hear about the Indiana resident Nicholas Bostic who ran into a burning home saved 5 kids ages 1 to 18? Last 1 jumped out 2 story window broke his shoulder. Brought tears to my eyes...

John in Central VA @cvillejohn18 LafayetteINPolice @LafayetteINPD Here’s the video to go along with the story. Here’s the video to go along with the story. https://t.co/TvZ5wzCg1f We need to add the name Nicholas Bostic to the list of people we all admire. He saved five children from a burning house. Even going back in to rescue the 5th, before police and fire got there. He's 25 years old. twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/… We need to add the name Nicholas Bostic to the list of people we all admire. He saved five children from a burning house. Even going back in to rescue the 5th, before police and fire got there. He's 25 years old. twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/…

Suzie S @suziesuchi LafayetteINPolice @LafayetteINPD Here’s the video to go along with the story. Here’s the video to go along with the story. https://t.co/TvZ5wzCg1f Nicholas Bostic, 25-yr-old pizza delivery driver from Lafayette, suffered severe smoke inhalation & cut on his arm after jumping out the second-story window of burning house with a 6-year-old…The child was "miraculously mostly uninjured." Hero saved five kids age 1-18 yrs old. twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/… Nicholas Bostic, 25-yr-old pizza delivery driver from Lafayette, suffered severe smoke inhalation & cut on his arm after jumping out the second-story window of burning house with a 6-year-old…The child was "miraculously mostly uninjured." Hero saved five kids age 1-18 yrs old. twitter.com/LafayetteINPD/…

Purplehip312🟣🦛 @Purplehip312



Nicholas Bostic is a hero. Jake Coco 🙏🏻💙🇺🇸 @jakecoco This hero needs a go fund me immediately.



25 yo pizza delivery man runs into burning house, saves four children who tell him another might be in the house. He goes back in, finds the girl, jumps out a window with her

This hero needs a go fund me immediately. 25 yo pizza delivery man runs into burning house, saves four children who tell him another might be in the house. He goes back in, finds the girl, jumps out a window with her https://t.co/yC2wgttwS2 After rescuing an 18-year old, two 13-year olds and two small children aged one and six, they told him that another six-year-old girl was still somewhere inside the house and Bostic rushed back in to look for her and saved her.Nicholas Bostic is a hero. twitter.com/jakecoco/statu… After rescuing an 18-year old, two 13-year olds and two small children aged one and six, they told him that another six-year-old girl was still somewhere inside the house and Bostic rushed back in to look for her and saved her.Nicholas Bostic is a hero. twitter.com/jakecoco/statu…

Nicholas Bostic speaks about the fateful night

Nicholas Bostic admitted having an “inner dialogue” with himself before going ahead to save the last child. Later, he told the police that walking inside the house felt like "walking into an oven" but he was determined to save the six-year-old kid.

In another interview with Dave Bangert, he recalled what went on inside his head while he entered the house again to save the child. He noted:

"I don’t know how to explain it, but it was like I accepted I was going to probably die, right there, that night. But it was a weird calm. You just got to work as fast as you can."

Nicholas Bostic also mentioned that he heard the child crying and used her voice to understand where she was actually stuck. Bostic then struggled to find the backdoor after rescuing the girl due to the rooms being filled with smoke.

The Lafayette Police state that he "broke open a window by punching it with his bare hand" and saved the child heroically. The press release for the incident mentioned that the six-year-old was "miraculously mostly uninjured."

Speaking to the Purdue Exponent, 13-year-old Shaylee Barrett, one of the teenagers that Nicholas saved, recalled:

"For a minute I didn’t understand it, but my sister ran upstairs with the baby in her hands and yelling at us to get up because there’s a fire... And for a minute I froze and I laid there because I was confused. That’s when we went downstairs and Nick was downstairs helping us.”

Bostic has been released from the hospital. He suffered a broken shoulder but is on his way to recovery.

