"I ran up those stairs like a running back for the Colts" - NFL fan hailed a hero for saving children from burning building

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts, like every other fanbase in professional sports, look upon their players as heroes. They are "sporting heroes." Meanwhile, real heroes are the individuals in society who put their lives on the line to protect others. One such real hero is Colts fan Nicholas Bostic.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt @NBCNightlyNews



He guided four people outside to safety, then ran back into the house to get a 6-year-old girl, saving her life.



reports. In Indiana, 25-year-old Nick Bostic is being hailed a hero after leaping into a burning home and saving five people.He guided four people outside to safety, then ran back into the house to get a 6-year-old girl, saving her life. @PattersonNBC reports. In Indiana, 25-year-old Nick Bostic is being hailed a hero after leaping into a burning home and saving five people.He guided four people outside to safety, then ran back into the house to get a 6-year-old girl, saving her life.@PattersonNBC reports. https://t.co/huGbvEx9q1

Bostic, a 25-year-old from Lafayette, Indiana, was driving home from work at around 12:30 AM on Monday, July 11, when he came across a house fire. Disregarding his own safety, he entered the property multiple times in order to rescue the five children who were inside.

Joe Paul @joesampaul More body cam video shows an officer put a tourniquet on Bostic's arm.



Officer: "I know this is going to hurt, OK? But we're going to stop the bleeding."



Bostic: "Go for it." More body cam video shows an officer put a tourniquet on Bostic's arm.Officer: "I know this is going to hurt, OK? But we're going to stop the bleeding."Bostic: "Go for it." https://t.co/JuZ5mfpIsU

Speaking to Dave Bangert on Substack, Bostic explained what happened after he had spotted the fire:

“I hollered and eventually went inside. There was no smoke, and lights were on in the house, which looked like it already had been evacuated. I hollered some more and was halfway up the stairs to the second floor when I saw four people coming down."

After finding out that someone remained inside, Bostic said:

"I went room to room, checking under beds, around desks, behind doors and in closets. Anywhere I could think, I mean, I was high-tailing it, 110%. It started to get hard to see, because the smoke was getting bad. … I don’t know how to explain it, but it was like I accepted I was going to probably die, right there, that night."

After locating a young child on the first floor of the house, he then described his daring escape:

"I picked her up and put her against this shoulder. I looked to get out through the front or back door, but... couldn’t see them, anymore, through the smoke. I looked upstairs and saw a bit of light, and remembered seeing a window in a second-floor bedroom on the east side of the house and figured that might be the only way out."

Bostic went onto describe how he "ran up those stairs like a running back for the Colts" before jumping through a second-floor window.

He injured his arm and ankle in the fall. He was later treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The little girl was miraculously uninjured.

The NFL world reacts to Nick's heroics

Bostic has been praised for his heroic actions. Several players, past and present, from his beloved Indianapolis Colts have taken to social media to express their admiration for the pizza delivery driver.

Former Colts punter turned WWE personality Pat McAfee described Nick as an "incredible human":

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



We have to remember that there are still INCREDIBLE humans slyly walking amongst us… This video is awesome.



Shahtaht Nick Bostic Joe Paul @joesampaul STUNNING: LPD body cam video shared with @WLFI shows local hero Nick Bostic carrying a 6-year-old child from a burning Lafayette home. STUNNING: LPD body cam video shared with @WLFI shows local hero Nick Bostic carrying a 6-year-old child from a burning Lafayette home. https://t.co/iinKcwKlux Although sometimes it can feel like the world is only filled with bulllllllllshit..We have to remember that there are still INCREDIBLE humans slyly walking amongst us… This video is awesome.Shahtaht Nick Bostic twitter.com/joesampaul/sta… Although sometimes it can feel like the world is only filled with bulllllllllshit..We have to remember that there are still INCREDIBLE humans slyly walking amongst us… This video is awesome.Shahtaht Nick Bostic twitter.com/joesampaul/sta…

Current Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor called Nick a "true hero":

Another Indy running back, Nyheim Hines, posted this touching message:

Nyheim Hines @TheNyNy7 🏽 #Hero @JayT23 A true hero! He’s a real running back. We play The game of football for many reasons like our family and community. It’s amazing to see someone take that next step into the real world and save lives @JayT23 A true hero! He’s a real running back. We play The game of football for many reasons like our family and community. It’s amazing to see someone take that next step into the real world and save lives🙏🏽❤️ #Hero

As Pat McAfee said, "incredible humans are slying walking among us." Bostic definitely falls into that category.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Dave Bangert, Substack and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far