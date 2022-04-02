Watch: When Mike Tyson 'fought' a little girl on 'Little Big Shots'

Mike Tyson may be one of the most feared men on the face of the earth, but he also has a sweet side for kids. The former heavyweight boxing champion once surprised a young female kickboxer named Mia Fiorucci during an episode of a Milanese TV program called Little Big Shots.

'Iron Mike' entered the studio to the amazement of the live audience, including Fiorucci's parents. The boxing legend also participated in a friendly boxing contest with the young Fiorucci.

Watch Mike Tyson fight Mia Fiorucci on Little Big Shots below:

After taking on the boxing legend, Mia Fiorucci participated in another challenge which saw her break her own record of landing 198 strikes in 30 seconds by reaching 203.

Jake Paul willing to move up to heavyweight to make Mike Tyson fight happen

Jake Paul has been angling for a fight against 'Iron Mike' for many months. It appears that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is also willing to bulk all the way up to heavyweight to make the fight come to fruition.

During an appearance on The Journey podcast, 'The Problem Child' revealed that he is ready to step up for a boxing match opposite Tyson, which he believes would generate around $200-$300 million. Here's what the 25-year-old said:

"I joke with my friends about it, I'm like, 'I'll start eating Krispy Kreme doughnuts, move up to heavyweight and fight Mike Tyson.' That would actually excite me and that's a $200-300million event. So Mike, if you're watching this, let's have some fun. New school versus old school and I think that is something that the fans would want to see."

Watch Jake Paul discuss a potential boxing match against Tyson below:

While a fight against 'Iron Mike' certainly excites Jake Paul, the Cleaveland native also expressed interest in a boxing showdown against Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, and Conor McGregor.

The social media sensation is clearly one of the most marketable fighters at the moment. After his knockout win over Tyron Woodley, the 25-year-old declared himself the No. 1 fighter of the younger generation, following in the footsteps of boxing greats like Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather.

