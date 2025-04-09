"Damn Champ they caught you CAPPIN" — 50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather after reports suggest he didn't buy 62 buildings in Manhattan for $402M

On April 8, 50 Cent posted a video recording of the clip where the Fighters Corner News YouTube channel explored Mayweather's claims about his recent real estate investment in Manhattan.

This came after recent reports from Business Insider found no evidence to back Mayweather's claims that he invested in 62 apartment buildings for $402 million. The video claimed that Business Insider found no evidence to prove there had been a sale.

As the video plays, the rapper can be heard laughing in the background. He also called out Mayweather for allegedly "CAPPIN" in the post's caption, writing:

"Damn Champ they caught you CAPPIN 🧢 Hahahaaha 😆Time for another exhibition ! LOL @50centaction check out my channel."

For context, Maywather claimed that he had recently bought over 60 apartment buildings in Manhattan for around $402 million without the help of any investors in a social media post in late February 2025.

On March 31, 2025, Business Insider published a report questioning Floyd Mayweather's claims about purchasing 62 apartment buildings in Manhattan without any investors. The publication reported that New York City property records showed no sales, with a spokesperson for NYC Housing Partnership saying:

"The Housing Partnership has not been advised of any sale, pending sale, or change in ownership. Generally, the partnership would be advised of the transfer and would be party to the transfer. That has not occurred."

50 Cent had previously challenged Mayweather's real estate investments

This is not the first time 50 Cent has called "cap" on Floyd Mayweather's alleged real estate investments. Floyd Mayweather spoke about his real estate investment in New York during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2025.

"I don't know the exact number. I own, right now, somewhere upwards of 100 buildings or more. ... I think 99% of my buildings are in New York City," the former boxer said.

According to Complex, 50 Cent seemingly did not believe Mayweather's claims. In March 2025, he reposted the clip of Mayweather talking about his investment on his Instagram page, writing:

"Oh my God. If there safe to say, I should say LOL All cap detected. Champ r*tarded anybody buy 60 buildings in New York would make the news. STUPID!"

Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent's rivalry started in 2012. The two had been close friends in the 2000s. However, their relationship reportedly soured after Mayweather asked the rapper to manage his company, The Money Team, while he served his sentence for domestic assault in 2012.

Following Mayweather's release, the rapper claimed the boxer did not compensate him for his work, alleging Mayweather owed him over $2 million. This started the fallout between the two, which devolved into them taking personal shots at each other.

Their most memorable back-and-forth came during the ALS ice bucket challenge in 2014. 50 Cent, who had previously alleged that Mayweather had difficulty reading, challenged him to read one page from Harry Potter. He promised to donate $750,000 to any charity if Mayweather completed the challenge.

Mayweather seemingly ignored the challenge. However, he countered the offer with a challenge of his own. Mayweather vowed to give $1 million to the rapper if he posted a video of his son telling him he loved him.

Despite their years-long feud, 50 Cent claimed he and Mayweather had quashed their beef during a 2022 interview with The Breakfast Club, adding that they had met in Las Vegas and resolved their feud. However, the rapper continues taking shots at Mayweather, with the former boxer's real estate investment the latest point of contention between them.

Floyd Mayweather has not responded to 50 Cent's posts as of this writing.

