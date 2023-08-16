"Damn, Nolan taking 2 Ls from 1 movie"- Fans divided as Barbie surpasses The Dark Knight to become WB's highest-grossing movie 

Barbie continues to enjoy the exploits weeks after its release, recently becoming Warner Brothers' highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market. Barbie has earned an estimated $537.4M at the domestic box office, eclipsing The Dark Knight, which stood at $534.9M. As of now, the Greta Gerwig film also stands at a massive $1.2 billion worldwide.

This remarkable achievement is just one of the many glorious things that the Greta Gerwig film has achieved, including the huge achievement of becoming the highest-grossing film by any female director ever.

The most recent achievement, however, comes as a bit of a shock to fans, who could not believe that, despite the momentum, Barbie could reach this steep height. Either way, the film has managed to beat Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed superhero masterpiece and now sits on top of the WB chart.

While it is surely a happy day for the fans of the movie, it seems that the internet is almost equally divided by this news, with many claiming that the film deserves it and others claiming that Nolan's masterpiece remains much better than the new Greta Gerwig film.

One of the Twitter users also poked fun by saying Nolan lost to Barbie twice now, once with Oppenheimer and once with The Dark Knight.

Barbie's box office success prompts an extensive online discussion

Barbie may have satisfied both critics and viewers with its great premise, storyline, and acting. But it has also sparked the debate of whether it is better than all the films that came before from WB, including the famous The Dark Knight, which still remains a classic fan-favorite, nearly 15 years after its release.

This led to a divided response on X, with many claiming that the Margot Robbie starrer deservedly earned the spot while others claimed how The Dark Knight is still a superior movie.

The digital release date for Barbie has been set for September 5, 2023.