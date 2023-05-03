Dannii Erskine accident: Bride and Prejudice star dies aged 28

Bride & Prejudice star Dannii Erskine passed away in a fatal car crash on April 29, 2023, at the age of 28. A tribute post was also shared on Erskine's Instagram page, which is no longer active, featuring her picture with the words, "Rest in peace Dannii Erskine. 1995-2003."

The caption stated:

"28/04 took Dannii's life to a speeding driver – A awful accident. We appreciate and respect the wishes we have received as a family. The account is going to be deleted in the next day. Thank you for your support and respect."

Erskine was confirmed to have died on Saturday at 12:01 a.m. While speaking to So Dramatic, Dannii's sister Dee revealed that she was returning home from a shop on April 28, 2023, when a drunk driver reportedly slammed into her car. According to Dee, Dannii's skull was badly injured in the incident.

Stating that Dannii was recovering from a breakup, Dee also added:

"She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won't get that chance."

Dannii Erskine shot to fame for her role in Bride and Prejudice

Dannii Erskine participated with her then fiancé Denton on Bride & Prejudice (Image via Pammy Bear/Facebook)

Dannii Erskine gained recognition after she participated in Bride & Prejudice in 2019. She was accompanied by Denton, who was her fiancé at the time. The duo were also planning to elope during the show.

Denton had revealed that he and Dannii were thinking about going to Bali, but they realized that the show could prove to be helpful for their relationship and the entire family.

There was also a moment in the show where Dannii and her sister had a dispute, and the producers had to step in and break up the fight.

Dannii also had some trouble with her family members when her mother Donna charged Denton with trying to take the place of Erskine's father, who passed away six months before she joined the show. Following the claims, Erskine demanded an apology from her mother and sister.

A few of Erskine's co-stars have also passed away in the last two years. Dannii's co-star James Ciseau also died from an accident in 2021, and another star of the show, Micah Downey, passed away after struggling with substance abuse in 2019.

Bride & Prejudice aired for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. It originally aired on FYI and was later moved to Lifetime.

