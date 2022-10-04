WATCH: Video shows NHL's Sean Avery threatening to damage windshield wipers amid parking dispute

Sean Avery has gained recognition for another dispute with his neighbors. This time, he lost his temper because of how his neighbors parked their cars and threatened to damage their windshield wipers.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident took place last Thursday in Hollywood Hills. Avery was spotted arguing with a group of people along with some teenagers about a few vehicles parked on the street. He was house-sitting for someone in the area and the cars were parked in an incorrect manner, according to him.

The neighbors were displeased with the way he spoke to them and the argument continued for a few more minutes. Avery eventually warned all of them that if they parked the cars in a similar way again, he would snap their windshield wipers off. A man was recording the incident and Avery said to him:

“Dude. You’re too f***ing short to actually, like, try and challenge everyone, Just shut up.”

Sean Avery also used offensive words against a few neighbors gathered during the argument. However, the dispute soon came to an end and there was no need to call the police.

Sean Avery’s legal issues and controversies in the past

Sean Avery has a long history of controversies and legal problems (Image via Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

Sean Avery has been involved in a lot of controversies in the past and has been disciplined several times by the NHL and his teams. He has also bullied his co-workers, support staff, and his mother-in-law on several occasions. One of his former teammates also said that he does not have a lot of friends in his line of work owing to his behavior.

In another instance, a reporter for Toronto radio station Fan 590, Howard Berger, stated that an unidentified Rangers player alleged that Avery made an inappropriate comment about Toronto Maple Leafs player Jason Blake’s battle with leukemia.

During a game with the Stars against the Boston Bruins in November 2008, Avery was also accused of shouting obscenities at a fan who was taunting him throughout the game. Although a complaint was filed, no action was taken against him.

Sean Avery was additionally suspended by the NHL for conduct detrimental to the league and the game of hockey. While preparing for a game against the Calgary Flames in December 2008, he spoke to reporters in the dressing room and stated:

“I just want to comment on how it’s become like a common thing in the NHL for guys to fall in love with my sloppy seconds. I don’t know what that’s about, but enjoy the game’s tonight.”

He later apologized for his comments and was suspended for six games. He even underwent anger management counseling.

In November 2014, Sean then went on to quit an off-Broadway play he was supposed to appear in and also left the rehearsals after getting disturbed. He misbehaved with the stage manager the next day.

He was also provided with a restraining order for harassing his mother-in-law in 2016 and according to the allegations, Avery issued profanities to her and made obscene gestures.

Sean Avery used his social media account to prepare a violent crusade to clear the bike lanes of New York City in 2019. He reportedly crashed his scooter into a car that was blocking a bike lane in the West Village. The 42-year-old was also accused of criminal mischief in 2019.

