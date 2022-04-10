How much did Chrishell Stause’s house cost? Selling Sunset star reveals she sold wedding ring to buy Hollywood Hills pad

Selling Sunset star and real estate agent Chrishell Stause is now a proud homeowner. The actress recently bought a $3.3 million Hollywood Hills pad with the money from the sale of her ex-husband Justin Hartley’s wedding ring.

The reality star was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. Following her breakup from the This Is Us star, Chrishell Stause was linked to Dancing With the Stars alum Keo Motsepe and her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim.

All about Chrishell Stause’s Hollywood Hills pad cost

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause paid $3.3 million for her Hollywood Hills pad after selling the wedding ring from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

Speaking about her new abode on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old star said,

“When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka. I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

Prior to her claim to fame, the Draffenville, Kentucky-born actress used to live in a rented bachelorette pad but now owns an updated four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom midcentury ranch house spread across 0.36 acres in Hollywood Hills.

Built in 1964, the house was originally listed for nearly $4 million in October 2020 before coming down to $3.4 million and ultimately selling to Stause, whose net worth is $5 million. Ari Afshar and Iain Montford of Compass held the listing. Stause represented herself in the deal.

According to the listing, her new home features a chef’s kitchen with premier Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances opening to a great room with expansive, unobstructed views of the canyon and city along with European oak flooring throughout the house.

The main highlight of the house is a great living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and an adjacent dining area, with indoor-outdoor access via walls of folding glass doors. The master suite features a bath with Italian Calacatta marble, a soaking spa tub and a steam shower.

A heated pool and spa with a cabana, two outdoor fireplaces, and a bathroom complete the outdoors. The security entry system of the house is by DoorBird and Sonos sound system.

Following her highly-publicized divorce, Stause first moved into a smaller, one-bedroom fully furnished rental apartment in the Hills as Hartley owned the massive six-bedroom, eight-bathroom Encino home that the ex-couple purchased for $4.65 million in March 2019.

The 44-year-old Hartley has since married his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas.

Edited by Sabika