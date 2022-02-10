"Just a friend of mine": Chrishell Stause addresses romance rumors with 'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu

American actress Chrishell Stause responded to romantic rumors between her and Canadian actor Simu Liu.

On February 8's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 40-year-old reality star insisted she was just friends with the Shang Chi actor when an audience member asked about the duo's relationship.

The viewer recalled some sparks between her and Liu when the former was selling him a house on the show Selling Sunset and asked if they had been in touch now that she was single. She said:

"I get this question a lot. I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine."

Andy Cohen then cut Stause off and asked if they were friends with benefits, to which she "promised" that there was nothing between them even though no one ever believed her.

Following this, the actress noted that Liu is "so lovely, he's amazing," and that she doesn't think he is "public about his whole situation, but he's just a friend."

When Cohen asked what she meant by the word "situation," she explained that he prefers to keep his dating life private.

Chrishell Stause is currently single

Chrishell Stause was previously married to This is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. During the interview, when Andy asked Stause if she was watching her ex-husband's show, she replied, "not anymore."

The All My Children star was recently in the headlines after she announced her split from Jason Oppenheim, her Selling Sunset co-star and boss at The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim. The pair broke up in December 2021, five months after going public with their romance.

Previously, while talking to People magazine, Stause revealed that she and Oppenheim had a good bond even after their breakup and called the situation "bittersweet." The former soap star explained the duo broke up because they were not on the same page when starting a family.

Stause discusses her romance with the 44-year-old real estate mogul in her new memoir titled Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. However, their breakup was not documented in the book since they were still together when it was published.

Edited by Srijan Sen