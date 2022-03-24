When will Selling Sunset season 5 air on Netflix? Release date and more explored

After season 4 of Selling Sunset wrapped in November, the show is set to return with a brand new season on April 22. Netflix’s real estate drama is bringing back The Oppenheim Group brokers and focusing on each person's personal life.

The show features the best female realtors in LA who will be selling more plots in its ten-episode series. Cast members from the previous season will continue to be a part of season 5 of the show. However, viewers can expect a new cast in addition to the real-estate drama.

The official synopsis of Selling Sunset season 5 reads,

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.”

What’s new in Selling Sunset season 5?

The latest addition to the new season of the show is its new cast member, Chelsea Lazkani, a British-Nigerian luxury realtor. The mom-of-two possesses great experience in the business. She previously worked at a corporate job before joining Rodeo Realty, a real estate company.

She later took a break prioritizing her family. However, she is ready to take on the Oppenheim clan. Upon becoming a part of the show, she took to Instagram to express her excitement. Chelsea wrote,

“The secret is OUT! I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset! So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are. The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in Season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it!"

Chelsea majorly credits her family’s support that has led her to resume her career. As an individual, she views the show as a golden opportunity along the way that will drive her to explore more and enable her to contribute to the real estate industry.

Moreover, the other female realtors who will be returning from last season include Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan.

Oppenheim Group founders Jason and Brett Oppenheim are also back in season 5.

Although the upcoming show will feature the love angle between Chrishell and Jason, it is unknown whether the show will also air their recent break-up or not.

For more of the juicy drama, viewers will have to watch season 5 of the show, premiering on April 22 on Netflix.

