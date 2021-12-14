Danny Carey arrested: 'Tool' drummer busted for alleged assault as video of him fighting with airport security surfaces online

Drummer Danny Carey was recently arrested on December 12 after he was involved in an altercation at the Kansas City International Airport.

The news was confirmed by a Kansas City Aviation Department spokesperson. Reports say that the airport police received a disturbance report between two males in an airport terminal at 7.00 pm. Carey was arrested and transported to a Kansas City Police Department station, although he is no longer in custody.

Bob Gnarly @RealGnarlyBob Danny Carey got arrested at the airport for misdemeanor assault. He’s one of the nicest people in the entire genre, so it was probably something silly, like pushing someone’s hand away, or giving the wink and the gun too ferociously. We’ll see. Danny Carey got arrested at the airport for misdemeanor assault. He’s one of the nicest people in the entire genre, so it was probably something silly, like pushing someone’s hand away, or giving the wink and the gun too ferociously. We’ll see.

Reports say that Carey was charged with misdemeanor assault and was later released on bond. Cops also said that a police report has been sent to prosecutors for review and Carey will be charged accordingly. He might be charged with a fine of $13,900 for the incident.

The latest updates of the incident

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources mentioned that the drummer was involed in a fight with an employee working security at the airport.

A report acquired by the media house says that Danny Carey was getting physical with another person; he shoved two fingers in their chest and abused them several times.

TMZ also found a video of Carey’s arrest, where he can be seen in a Chief’s jersey. He can be heard telling the cops that he is a drummer for Tool. However, the officers pay no attention to his words, instead pushing him against the glass and cuffing him.

About Danny Carey in brief

Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey of Tool attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center (Image by David Crotty via Getty Images)

Born as Daniel Edwin Carey, he is a popular musician and a drummer of the rock band Tool. He has been a part of albums by artists like Skinny Puppy, Melvins, Carole King, and more.

The 60-year-old’s name was also included in the list of Rolling Stone’s 100 greatest drummers of all time. Carey had a specific interest in drums at the age of ten and he even joined the school band.

Also Read Article Continues below

Danny Carey’s drumming style is influenced by Tim Alexander, Billy Cobham, Tony Williams, Lenny White, and John Bonham.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia