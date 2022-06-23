Daunte Wright murder: Victim’s family to receive $3.25M settlement from Brooklyn Centre over black man shot to death by police 

The city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota has agreed to pay $3.25 million to the family of Daunte Wright. Wright was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic halt in 2021, according to family attorneys.

Wright, 20, was a black man who was shot and killed by then-officer Kim Potter. Potter later claimed that she had meant to reach for her stun pistol.

Family of Daunte Wright, who was killed by ex cop Kim Potter during a traffic stop last year, agree to $3.25M settlement from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

According to Wright's family's attorneys, the $3.25 million settlement agreement announced on Tuesday will also reform police policies but is not yet official.

Wright's parents, Katie and Arbue Wright, said in a statement,

"We hope black families, people of color, and all residents feel safer now in Brooklyn Centre because of the changes the city must make to resolve our claims."

Kim Potter broke down in tears for causing Daunte Wright's death

Wright was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter in April 2021.



The settlement also includes de-escalation and mental health training for BCPD officers, and a permanent memorial to Daunte Wright.

On December 17, 2021, Potter wept and apologised in court for shooting the 20-year-old African-American man, insisting that she had fired the wrong weapon by accident.

On April 11, 2021, after being stopped for having expired tabs and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror, Daunte Wright was fatally shot by then BCPD officer Kim Potter. Potter had also looked up Wright's identity and discovered he was wanted on a non-felony weapons charge.

Wright jumped back into his car when Potter and her partner attempted to apprehend him.

After yelling "Taser" to her companion several times, the former Minnesota police officer shot Daunte Wright in the chest, leading to his death. Throughout her criminal trial, she insisted that she had acquired the wrong weapon by accident.

What are the charges against ex-officer Kim Potter?

The former Minnesota police officer is being charged with first and second degree manslaughter for accidentally murdering the 20-year-old victim during a traffic stop altercation in April.

According to the prosecution, Kim Potter is accused of committing a violation while also killing Wright.

The first-degree manslaughter charge derives from the "reckless handling or use of a firearm" while putting another person's safety in jeopardy by using "force and violence," which results in serious physical harm or death of any person under "reasonably foreseable" conditions.

The charge of second-degree manslaughter is related to generating an "unreasonable risk" and knowingly incurring the risk of "causing death or grievous bodily harm" to another person by using or owning a handgun.

Kim Potter also stands accused of "culpable negligence" that led to Wright's death, according to the prosecution.

