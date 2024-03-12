"Dev Patel nailed it"- Monkey Man first reactions proclaim major win for actor-turned-director

Dev Patel has always been doing difficult things in his career, often taking on the most daunting roles, but for Monkey Man, he took on the most important one- that of a director. The Academy Award-nominated star led the action-packed thriller while also directing it, making it his first attempt at the latter. But it seems that things did go Patel's way again.

Monkey Man had its first screening at the SWSX, where it was met with great reaction from viewers and critics, even getting a standing ovation after the screening. One of the attendees claimed it was the first of the 12 films they had seen to get such a rave reaction.

The action movie is also certified at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on five critics who reviewed it after the SWSX premiere, which sparked great anticipation all around.

Fans are excited as Dev Patel's Monkey Man delivers on the promising premise

Monkey Man was an exciting project from the very start. From a gory, eloquent trailer to the prospect of seeing Dev Patel's outlook, the film had every ingredient that had fans sweating. However, whether the ambitious project would lead to something fruitful remained.

With the premiere in SWSX, this doubt was cleared up for fans. There is now even greater anticipation for the film's April 5, 2024 release.

Dev Patel also expressed his gratitude to Jordan Peele, who produced the film at the SWSX event.

More about Monkey Man

Monkey Man is an action thriller directed by Dev Patel, and it has a screenplay he wrote with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. The cast is also led by Patel himself, alongside the likes of Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande.

The film follows a young man's quest for vengeance after he spends years tolerating torment. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Kid, an anonymous young man working in an underground fight club, sets out to exact revenge against a group of corrupt leaders, who are responsible for his mother's death and also taking advantage of the poor and powerless people."

The film's first trailer drew comparisons to films like John Wick, a benchmark in action filmmaking. Moreover, the first screening has also confirmed that the film will deal with layers of societal issues while depicting a single man's quest for justice.

The film already had its world premiere at SWSX today and will have a theatrical release on April 5, 2024.