Did Alex Murdaugh have a stroke? Online claim debunked 

On January 25, disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh went on trial for the murders of his wife and son. Amidst the sensational proceedings, netizens began spreading rumors that the suspect had suffered a stroke, a claim that has since been debunked by various sources.

According to FITSNEWS, undisclosed sources who were close to Alex Murdaugh reportedly said that the former lawyer did not experience a stroke, and that he had not gone to the hospital at any point during the legal proceedings.

CNN reported that on July 2022, Murdaugh was indicted for the murders of his wife and son. He was accused of shooting the pair with two separate long guns before he allegedly called the authorities and claimed that he had come across the bodies.

Alex Murdaugh's family has been involved in a string of unnatural deaths

The homicide accusations against the former lawyer emerged after a string of allegations that have haunted the family for years.

The Murdaugh's, once known as a prominent South Carolina legal family, first came under scrutiny after they were implicated in the 2015 murder of teenager Stephen Smith. As per NBC, investigators in the homicide believe Smith was involved in a relationship with Alex Murdaugh's son, Buster. Authorities speculated that the family plotted to kill Smith in order to end the tabooed relationship, though the case eventually went cold.

In 2018, another suspicious death was connected to the Murdaugh's. The family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, reportedly died of a fatal head injury after falling down the stairs. However, investigators determined that a proper autopsy had not been performed, and began to suspect that members of the Murdaugh family may have stolen her insurance money, which never reached her two sons.

In 2019, the Murdaugh family was involved in a wrongful-death case after teenager Mallory Beach was killed in an accident on one of their boats. Officials believed that family scion Paul Murdaugh may have been responsible for the death, as he was supposedly operating the boat while drunk. As per the New York Times, the investigation into Beach's death unraveled a string of crimes connected to the Murdaugh's, as investigators were led to information that made them suspect the family was involved in embezzlement and other financial crimes.

By 2021, after Alex Murdaugh came under investigation for the murders of his wife and child, as well as a series of white collar crimes, he was accused of attempting to arrange his own murder in order to secure insurance money for his son, Buster. Vox reported that he allegedly hired his former client, Curtis Edward Smith, in order to carry out the killing.

As of February 28, the Murdaugh patriarch has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of weapon possession, and possession of jailhouse contraband.

