Did Chad Fryer's wife survive? Names of children involved in train accident revealed as pastor's two daughters pass away

A railroad collision near Richwood Railroad crossing in Gum Springs, Arkansas, led to the hospitalization of beloved Crossroads cowboy church pastor Chad Fryer and his son, Bo Henry. The accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon, May 25 took the lives of two of Chad Fryer's little daughters.

The Malvern resident along with his three kids Bo Henry, Marley Jo, and Dana Kate were driving across the union pacific railroad tracks, south of Arkadelphia, when their truck was hit by a Northbound train. The train struck their truck on the passenger side and dragged it along the tracks for nearly half a mile.

It was confirmed by Freshers Live that Chad Fryer's wife Rachel was not injured as she was not present in the truck at the time of the accident and was at work. The pastor's little girls, Marley Jo and Dana Kate Fryer unfortunately succumbed to the injuries they sustained during the crash. Chad and his son were airlifted to the hospital, where they are currently stable and expected to recover.

Union Pacific Railroad has started investigations into the accident and has confirmed that no one on the train was injured.

Pastor Chad Fryer is currently being monitored in the ICU

Chad Fryer was the pastor of the Bismarck branch of the Crossroads cowboy church. The tragedy has left a cloud of grief over the El Paso and Bismarck Christian communities. The Crossroads cowboy church conducted a prayer circle two days ago, to pray for the Fryer family.

A post on the Church's official Facebook account detailed that the pastor is in good spirits and is his normal self. It specified that the pastor is still in the ICU, where doctors are monitoring his condition. His son, Bo Henry was moved out of the PICU after a successful surgery.

Crossroads Cowboy Church, El-Paso, mentioned in the Facebook post that Chad Fryer was an "integral part" of the community since the very beginning. The post by Pastor Ron and Wanda Riddle read:

"Chad and Rachel were an integral part of CrossRoads Cowboy Church-El Paso. They have been with us from the beginning and we consider them family,"

They added:

"They have a solid faith and understanding of God, which was evident when they stepped out in faith to launch the Bismark location. We know this solid foundation will help them navigate this difficult time."

They urged people to pray for the Pastor and his wife Rachel, who was navigating through an extremely difficult time.

"They're just a good, honest, loving family": Pastor Ron Riddle

Pastor Ron Riddle of Crossroads Cowboy Church said that he considered the Fryers to be part of his personal family. In a statement made to THV 11, he said:

"They're just a good, honest, loving family. Just the kind of friends and Church family you want to have"

He added:

"He's just become a part of my personal family, and we just love the Fryars so very much."

Pastor Riddle spoke about how Chad Fryer watched the church grow into what it had become before being called to start his own branch of the congregation in Bismarck.

