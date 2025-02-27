Did Michelle Trachtenberg undergo a liver transplant? Buffy alum's health battles explored in the wake of her death at 39

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for playing Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. According to People Magazine, police responded to a 911 call made by Michelle's mother, who found her "unconscious and unresponsive." EMTs pronounced the 39-year-old dead at the scene.

In a statement made to the New York Post, Gary Mantoosh, a representative for Trachtenberg, said that they had "no further details" at the time.

"The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time," Mantoosh said.

People Magazine cited sources and revealed that Michelle Trachtenberg had undergone a liver transplant within the last year. The source added that she may have been experiencing complications due to the same. However, it is worth noting that Michelle never publicly confirmed or denied the transplant or any other health issues.

It is worth noting that the NYPD stated that they don't suspect any foul play in the actress' death. Additionally, the medical examiner has yet to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Michelle Trachtenberg sparked health concerns last year after sharing selfies with yellowish eyes

Early in 2024, Michelle Trachtenberg sparked health concerns after she shared a selfie on Instagram with musician Alexa PenaVega. The post, from January 18, 2024, featured the pair posing next to each other and getting their hair done. In the caption, Michelle expressed her love for Alexa.

"These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa," she wrote.

When fans saw the picture, they quickly spotted Michelle's hair loss and yellowish eyes and flooded the post with comments, asking her if she was sick. Many even suggested that she might have had issues with her liver or suffering from jaundice. Others urged the Gossip Girl actress to consult a doctor.

Responding to one of the comments, Michelle Trachtenberg wrote and asked them to "explain" to her how she looked sick.

"Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment," she wrote in the comment.

The fan replied that they weren't trying to disrespect her but were worried about her health.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @michelletrachtenberg)

Several of Trachtenberg's subsequent posts garnered similar concerns, many continuing to point out her yellowish eyes, thinner appearance, and sunken face. In response, Michelle shared another selfie on January 19, 2024, showing off her pink dip-dyed hair with the caption, where she asked "haters" to "check yourself."

"I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," she wrote.

Michelle Trachtenberg defended herself in yet another Instagram post from January 20, 2024. In the caption, she wrote that she wasn't malnourished and had "no problems," before asking why people had hate.

"Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."

As news of Michelle Trachtenberg's death spread, her Harriet the Spy co-star Rosie O'Donnell, spoke to People, expressing that it was "heartbreaking." She added that Michelle struggled the last few years, wishing she could have helped.

Echoing the sentiment, a "source" told People magazine that in the year before her death, Michelle struggled with "health issues" and was "really down emotionally." The supposed insider reportedly told the outlet that physically the actress looked "pale, gaunt," and "very thin."

According to an article by the Daily Beast, in 2019, Trachtenberg was spotted walking with a cane on several occasions. At the time, the actress explained it was due to a broken ankle.

The Euro Trip star, for her part, never publicly discussed the transplant or any other health issues. Her social media posts frequently asserted she was healthy and happy.

There is no official word on her funeral and memorial service.

