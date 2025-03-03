Did Robert De Niro say F*ck Trump during his speech at the Oscars 2025? Viral video debunked

The 2025 Oscars took place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on March 2, and claims of actor Robert De Niro cursing at President Donald Trump during the awards ceremony have gone viral on X. This comes in light of the actor’s negative feeling towards the POTUS, which he has repeatedly expressed during interviews for years now. Despite the video appearing very much real, the actor did not do so during the event.

X user @DisavowTrump20 took to the social networking site on March 2 to share a video of Robert De Niro taking the stage and saying:

“I’m going to say one thing, F**k Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f**k Trump.”

In the video, now going viral, the audience at the awards ceremony could be seen giving the 81-year-old actor a standing ovation as they cheered him on. The clip had amassed over one million views at the time of writing this article.

Robert De Niro certainly was quite vocal in his criticism of the Republican. However, it did not occur during this year’s Oscars.

Robert De Niro made the aforementioned statement during the 2018 Tony Awards

The aforementioned social media user went on to clarify in another X post that Robert De Niro did not attack Donald Trump at the Oscars ceremony this year but at the Tony Awards. News outlets like Variety and Vox also discussed the same during 2018.

As the legendary actor took the stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen for a performance, he also shared his strong feelings about Trump during the Tony Awards that took place in June 2018. The event was at the Radio City Music Hall.

According to Variety, CBS scrambled in attempts to bleep De Niro’s words as they were off the script. However, channels worldwide got to see the uncensored version as the ceremony was aired live.

During the Tony Awards, which are also called the Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, Robert De Niro went on to say in 2018:

“Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else. And even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words- ‘Truth, transparency and integrity in government.’ Boy, do we need that right now.”

It’s also worth noting that it remains unclear whether Robert De Niro even attended the 2025 Academy Awards.

Although the Little Fockers actor did not curse at Donald Trump at the Oscars this year, in September the former shared a strong opinion about the current POTUS at the New York premiere of Megalopolis in September 2024.

De Niro accused the Republican of wanting to “destroy” America and called him a “clown”, who will become a “dictator for life” if re-elected.

Previously, the Raging Bull star also said publicly that he wanted to punch Donald Trump in the face.

After Trump’s reelection to the White House, Robert De Niro said in an interview with The Guardian in February that he was not “despairing.” He said:

“I always look at the bright side and hope that things will right themselves and that people will appreciate goodness and empathy and will try to do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, De Niro’s latest political thriller series, Zero Day, has been released on Netflix. The show follows a former President investigating a “Zero Day” cyberattack in the U.S. The show was rated 54% by Rotten Tomatoes and 7/10 by IMDb.

