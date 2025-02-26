Did Sarah Hyland star in Law & Order: SVU? Details explored

Sarah Hyland surprised the audience with her appearance in the crime drama Law & Order: SVU in 2001 and again in 2009. She also appeared in Law & Order: Trial by Jury in 2005.

Ad

Law & Order: SVU is a popular American crime drama television series that premiered on NBC in 1999. The series is a spin-off of the original Law & Order and part of its franchise. The show revolves around the specialized unit of detectives in NYPD(New York Police Department) who solve sensitive cases involving s*xual and domestic violence.

Law & Order: SVU is known for featuring prominent actors in the series and Sarah's addition to the show carried on the trajectory of notable performers gracing the show.

Ad

Sarah Hyland's roles in Law & Order: SVU

Sarah Hyland appeared in Law & Order: SVU twice in different seasons. Her first role was as 7-year-old Lily Ramsey in season 3, episode 1 (Repression). Lily's sister Megan accused their father of abuse, leading to an investigation by Olivia Benson. When questioned, Lily said her father yells sometimes but also loves her, providing no clear evidence.

Although Sarah's character Lily had a smaller screen time, she returned to the show as Jennifer Banks, a prep school student in season 10, episode 12, Hothouse.

Ad

Jennifer Banks was an intelligent but emotionally troubled teenager, who was trapped in an extremely pressurizing environment of a competitive preparatory school, Morewood Academy. The storyline of this episode revolved around the discovery of a young girl's body in the Hudson River. The investigation led the detectives to the Morewood Academy.

Ad

The girl found dead was Elsa Lychkoff, a roommate of Jennifer Banks. This made Jennifer the prime suspect in the case. As the investigation proceeded, Jennifer and other students close to Elsa were interrogated and it was revealed that Jennifer and Elsa hated each other.

The students inform the officer that Jennifer practically was jealous of Elsa, as she was a top student who was about to get admission into a prestigious college. Jennifer often asked Elsa to purposely fail exams so she could be first in the class. However, their arguments and fights kept increasing leading to Elsa giving silent treatment to Jennifer.

Ad

Ad

Jennifer was shown as a student who suffered psychotic disorder and she was unable to bear Elsa's behavior which was revealed further in the interrogation. After being taken into custody Jennifer repeatedly denied her involvement in Elsa's death.

However, as the officers praised Elsa in front of Jennifer she broke down and revealed the truth. She admitted having followed Elsa to the river and how after a fight she attacked her and banged her head to the railing. Eventually, Elsa fell into the river and dies.

Ad

Jennifer was sentenced to a minimum of seven years in a juvenile facility considering her mental condition and this brought her story to an end in the show.

Sarah Hyland's work beyond Law & Order: SVU

Sarah was featured in Struck by Lighting and See You in Valhalla in prominent roles. She also appeared in several movies like Vampire Academy, Satanic, and Geek Charming.

Additionally, her role in Modern Family was one of the longest works she did in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback