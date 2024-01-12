"Did WWIII just start?": Internet reacts to UK and US military forces bombing Yemen

On January 11, 2024, UK and US military forces led a military attack against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. This is in retaliation to the rebels' constant string of attacks on the commercial shipping vessels on the Red Sea since the Israel-Palestine conflict on October 7, 2023.

Expand Tweet

According to CNBC, US President Joe Biden said in a statement:

“These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes."

Netizens took to X to voice their opinions on the military attacks in Yemen, with many wondering:

"Did WWIII just start?"

Expand Tweet

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed not to stop their attacks till the Israel-Palestine conflict comes to an end, stating that they are only allegedly targeting ships traveling to Israel.

They launched their attacks on the Red Sea not long after the October 7 Hamas-led attack in Israel and the latter's ensuing bombardment in the Gaza Strip.

WWIII trends on X as US and UK military forces launch an airstrike in Yemen

Recent times have been rife with political adversities and violence as the conflict in Gaza continues for nearly 100 days. The latest attacks on Yemen have led people to wonder whether the planet is entering World War III.

Here are some of their reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to CNBC, the US and UK forces targeted more than a dozen Houthi rebel sites in Yemen, striking radar installations, storage sites and missile launchers. The attacks were carried out by fighter jets based on the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier and Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines and surface ships.

Heavy explosions were reported in Yemen's capital, Sana'a and the port city of Al Hudaydah.

Houthi rebels in Yemen warned that “there will be consequences” if they continued their attacks in the Red Sea

As per AP News, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a stop in Bahrain on his multi-nation trip through the Middle East that if the attacks didn't stop, there will be consequences.

“I’m not going to telegraph or preview anything that might happen. If this continues as it did yesterday, there will be consequences. And I’m going to leave it at that,” he said.

The Houthi rebels have carried out 27 attacks on the Red Sea since November 19, 2023, involving dozens of drones and missiles. They state that they aim to make Israel stop its ceaseless attacks on Gaza by impeding ships traveling to Israel.

Expand Tweet

The Houthi rebels launched their biggest attack yet on January 9. They followed it up with another attack on January 11, when they launched an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden. This was the last straw for the US and UK military forces as they retaliated.

A high-ranking Houthi official, Ali al-Qahoum, posted on X that the Houthis will launch an escalated attack, saying:

“The battle will be bigger ... and beyond the imagination and expectation of the Americans and the British.”

The Houthis have not yet offered a damage or casualty report at the time of writing this article.