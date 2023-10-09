"Sounding like the beginnings of WWIII": Internet reacts as U.S. military to deploy aircraft and navy ships closer to Israel to extend support

The U.S. Military has taken the call to send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel to show them support in the ongoing fiasco due to the Hamas attacks. As per Reuters, The U.S. military Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, ordered the same on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail toward the Eastern Mediterranean after the gruesome attack by Hamas left more than 1000 dead.

The New York Times stated that the U.S. military also claimed that the USS Gerald R. Ford is one of the most advanced aircraft carriers which will be accompanied by warplanes like Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons. Lloyd Austin spoke about the same and said:

“My thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel and the many families who have lost loved ones as a result of the abhorrent terrorist attack by Hamas. In addition, the United States government will be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions. The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days.”

Furthermore, the military has confirmed that amongst the people who have died and gone missing, there are several Americans too, who have been left injured, killed, and even gone missing. As soon as the news reached social media, many netizens started reacting to it. One even commented, and said:

Social media users express concern as the US military offers support to Israel amidst Hamas attacks. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the New York Post reported that there have been close to 700 people dead due to the attack by Hamas, with more than 2000 Israelis missing on the Israel side. Whereas, on the Palestine side, more than 300 Palestinians have died, while close to 2000 have been missing.

Social media users reacted to U.S. Military showing support to Israel amid Hamas attacks

The world has been closely monitoring the situation in Israel as thousands of people have lost their lives, homes, and families, and several others have gone missing.

Apart from offering military support, the New York Times stated how US President Joe Biden also made multiple phone calls to the Israeli President, Benjamin Netanyahu, to give them the assurance of the US supporting them.

As the news started floating on social media, several Twitter users, like @rawalerts posted about it, and here is how the people commented on the news:

Benjamin Netanyahu has deemed this attack to be the “worst attack on Israel soil in decades.” The government has braced itself for a “long and difficult” war ahead, as Hamas showered thousands of rockers over the Tel Aviv area. The militants then entered Gaza by land, sea, and air and started attacking people.

Furthermore, apart from Americans, people from other countries like France, Germany, etc. have also lost their lives, and gone missing. Hence, a number of countries are now offering support to Israel in these tough times.