What is The Mega-Brands That Built America all about? Details explored

The Mega-Brands That Built America, a highly anticipated nonfiction series premiering on Sunday, July 23, at 10:00 pm ET on History Channel, will delve into the fascinating origin stories of some of the most influential brands in the world. The limited series promises to take viewers on an enthralling journey through history, bringing to life the trailblazing founders whose brilliance and out-of-the-box thinking cemented cutting-edge products in the hearts and minds of consumers.

A short snippet from the official synopsis of The Mega-Brands That Built America reads as:

"The Mega-Brands That Built America is the newest series in History’s “That Built” franchise, telling the origin stories of some of the most successful businesses in history: from mega-stores like Costco and Walmart to sporting goods giants like Spalding and Wilson, titans like Ivory Soap, Schick and Gillette, to shipping giants like Fedex and UPS, and countless more of the biggest brand names in history."

The Mega-Brands That Built America is a deep dive into the greatest leaders in American consumer history

The Mega-Brands That Built America is not just another history show but a celebration of innovation and the very spirit of entrepreneurship. From retail to sports, healthcare to electronics, the series will spotlight the greatest leaders in American consumer history, who were the masterminds behind these mega-brands.

The stories that are going to be showcased are filled with trials and triumphs, failures and fortunes, and the sheer determination to shape the world. One of the iconic figures that will be featured in The Mega-Brands That Built America is Sam Walton, the visionary behind American retail conglomerate Walmart.

Walton's journey to success was not one without challenges. He started with a small store in a small town and transformed it into an empire that now spans the entire nation. His philosophy was to offer customers low prices and great value, which revolutionized the retail industry and paved the way for the concept of "everyday low prices."

In direct rivalry with Sam Walton was Sol Price, another retail genius whose innovative approach forever transformed the retail landscape. Price, a former attorney, introduced the world to FedMart, the first-ever for-profit discount retail store catering exclusively to federal employees.

Price's genius move was to integrate a gas station, pharmacy, and food options into his store, setting a new standard for consumer shopping experiences.

That's not all, as the series will also explore other industry-leading innovators, including A.G. Spalding, Harley Procter & James Gamble, Jacob Schick, and King C. Gillette. These geniuses have been known to invent, built, expand and lead successful businesses in markets while being pitted against their biggest rivals.

The premiere episode of The Mega-Brands That Built America, titled Battle of the Superstores, will focus on the riveting clash between Sam Walton and Sol Price. Their competition led to a race to revolutionize the American shopping experience, with each entrepreneur striving to outdo the other.

On Sunday, July 30, episode 2 titled The World Delivered will explore how two Seattle brothers risked everything to reinvent shipping packages, enabling overnight delivery and revolutionizing the shipping industry.

Subsequent episodes will include A Whole New Ballgame on August 6, which will highlight how the innovations of sporting goods pioneers like Spalding, Wilson, and the Rawlings brothers shaped America's favorite sports of baseball, basketball, and football. Finally, on August 13, Dirty Work will unveil the remarkable story of James Gamble & Harley Procter, who invented a revolutionary new soap that transformed America's hygiene habits.

Tune in to History Channel on Sunday, July 23, at 10:00 pm ET to watch The Mega-Brands That Built America epsiode 1.