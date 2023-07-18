Nancy Walton Laurie net worth: Fortune explored as Walmart heiress' $300 million superyacht is vandalized

Walmart heiress, Nancy Walton Laurie's superyacht was vandalized on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Ibiza. Two activists sprayed the rear side of the $300 million superyacht 'KAOS' with red and black paint to show their displeasure at her spending money on materialistic things. The vandals were detained and later arrested by the local police.

The 72-year-old heiress, whose net worth is $8.7 billion, according to Forbes, is the daughter of James "Bud" Walton, one of the founders of Walmart. Bud earned his money by helping his brother Sam Walton build the giant American multinational retail corporation.

Nancy has a sister Ann Walton Kroenke who also inherited a lot of stock from their father which led to both of them becoming billionaires.

While superyachts are huge consumers, the consumption comes from local services. Food, flowers, fuel, maintenance etc which result in jobs contributing to economies wherever they go.

It is worth noting that the two vandals were activists from an environmental awareness group called Futuro Vegital. The group is known for damaging rich people's properties to provoke action in favor of climate change. Following the vandalism of the superyacht, two activists held up a sign in front of it, that said, "You consume, others suffer."

Nancy Walton Laurie is one of the richest people in the state of Nevada

Nancy Walton Laurie and the Walton Brothers, Sam and James. (Images via Getty Images and Facebook/ The Walton Museum)

Nancy Walton Laurie, who was born on May 15, 1951, was raised in Versailles, Missouri. The heiress has a net worth of $8.7 billion and is one of the richest people in Nevada. Following the death of her father in 1995, his wealth, which was $1 billion at the time, was passed on to Nancy Walton Laurie and her sister Ann Walton Kroenke. As the Walmart empire grew exponentially, so did Nancy's inheritance.

Laurie completed her graduation from the University of Memphis and also met her husband, Bill Laurie at the university. Nancy and Bill Laurie own several properties across America, primarily in Las Vegas where they currently reside in a mansion worth $20 million. The pair also own real estate in Bel-Air Los Angeles and also a ranch in Columbia, Missouri.

Nancy has since spent over $60 million perfecting her Bel-Air estate in the span of 2 decades (from 2001 to 2021). The property compiles around nine to ten acres of land after including the neighbor property she acquired for $14.6 million. The heiress' estate could be the largest self-owned property in Bel-Air.

Nancy Walton is the founder of Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, a dance organization based in New York. She also owns The Columbia Performing Arts Centre, a foundation for high school students.

Nancy Walton Laurie's $300 million yacht was vandalized by members of an environmental awareness group

Two activists from the environmental awareness group Futuro Vegital vandalized Nancy's yacht worth $300 million when it was docked in Ibiza on Sunday. As mentioned earlier, the yacht is owned by the Walmart heiress, Nancy Walton Laurie. Pierodico De Ibiza, a local Spanish channel, reported the news about the crime.

When asked why the group targeted Nancy Walton Laurie, they simply said because she is "one of the richest women in the world." The activists defaced the KAOS superyacht with black and red paint using fire extinguishers. They later held up a sign which said, "You Consume Others Suffer."

FuturoVegetal🍒 @FuturoVegetal Cómete a los mega-ricos



Aquí está el vídeo esperado de la acción esta mañana al yate de la heredera de Cómete a los mega-ricosAquí está el vídeo esperado de la acción esta mañana al yate de la heredera de #walmart

Futuro Vegital also tweeted about the vandalism and said that they couldn't continue like this when "it's a matter of life and death. They attached a video of the vandalism along with the tweet showing the 361 feet luxury yacht slowly sailing away while the crew tried to hose off the paint.

The environmental organization also posted the same video on Instagram with a caption in Spanish, which was also translated by Instagram.

"The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class," the caption read.

The activists also added a statement saying:

"The mega-rich live off the suffering of others."

The police say they have arrested the two activists responsible for the vandalism. However, the Walton Family Foundation has not yet commented on the matter.