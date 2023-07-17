Who is Nancy Walton Laurie? Netizens ridicule climate activists for defacing $300M superyacht with paint 

Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire Walmart heiress, seems to be the latest target of climate activists. Laurie's $300 million superyacht, Kaos, in Ibiza, was defaced with spray paint on Sunday morning by activists from Futuro Vegetal, who shared a video of two of their members vandalizing the yacht on social media.

The two people in the video used black and red paint to deface the white exterior of the yacht. The group also uploaded photos of the two members with the yacht in the backdrop, while they held up signs reading:

"You Consume = Others Suffer."

Nate Bear @NateB_Panic Climate activists from @FuturoVegetal today spraypainted a superyacht owned by billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton while it was docked in Ibiza, in protest against over-consumption by the rich fuelling the climate crisis. Superb work

Addressing the vandalism, the Futuro Vegetal group further said in a statement that the only reason people continue to maintain an economic system that leads them to eco-social collapse is to keep up the privileges held by a small elite class. The group added that the mega-rich live off by making others suffer.

According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the two activists were arrested Sunday morning at the docks. Sources told a Spanish news outlet that Nancy Walton Laurie's superyacht was scheduled to leave Ibiza on that very day, i.e. July 16.

The vandalism using spray paints reportedly took place just before the crew was preparing to move.

Billionaire Nancy Walton Laurie's superyacht was built by Oceanco

Nancy Walton Laurie is a popular businesswoman and philanthropist, with a net worth of nearly $9 billion. Her uncle Sam Walton was the founder of Walmart. Nancy's late father Bud Walton was Sam Walton's brother and business partner.

Nancy and her sister Ann Walton Kroenke together inherited around $8 billion worth of Walmart stake after the death of their father in 1995. The heiress now runs several ventures accompanied by her husband Bill Laurie, who is a former basketball player. The pair is also the owner of the Providence Bank. Additionally, they run Page Sports Entertainment, their sports holding company.

72-year-old Nancy owns Columbia Performing Arts Center, a dance studio based in Columbia, Missouri. In addition, she is the founder and president of Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet, a dance company located in New York City.

She has sold yachts worth around $100 million.

Her multi-award-winning superyacht Kaos was built by the company Oceanco, which also built popular American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos' megayacht worth $500 million.

Kaos is 361 feet tall, and was likened to a small city by one TikToker back in May. The yacht has four decks and rooming capacity for 31 guests and 45 crew. The largest deck boasts an aquarium and a swimming pool.

Apart from these, Kaos also features a sauna, a large cinema, full spa facilities, a smaller boat storage space, a helipad, and a jacuzzi.

Climate activists were ridiculed by netizens for vandalizing the billionaire's superyacht

The internet did not support the climate protestors' act of vandalism on Nancy Walton Laurie's superyacht. Many commented that the activists themselves polluted the ocean water by using oil-based paint on the yacht.

Oli London @OliLondonTV Climate change activists have covered a $315 million yacht in red and black paint, in protest against oil and climate change.



The yacht belongs to Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie and was moored in Ibiza, Spain.

Some people suggested that the activists' houses and vehicles that they might own should be vandalized as well to teach them a lesson about illegally damaging another's properties.

Climate change protests at Ibiza

The vandalism of Nancy Walton Laurie's superyacht took place after the activist organization Extinction Rebellion Ibiza demanded that luxury yachts and private jets be banned over emission concerns.

They even arranged a campaign where they asked activists to specifically target such yachts and jets in Ibiza. Activists vandalized a private jet at Ibiza's airport with spray paint in a similar fashion last week.

#aircraft #aviation Visuals from the Ibiza Airport, (IBZ/LEIB), Spain Today - Activists sneak inside the airport, spray paint on private jets and glue themselves there to protest against emissions.

The Futuro Vegetal group stated that Nancy Walton Laurie's yacht was their specific target as she is among the wealthiest women in the world.

The group took pride in joining the campaign in Ibiza claiming that they were raising awareness for their cause. They even sell themselves as a direct action and civil disobedience group combating climate change.