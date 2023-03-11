Pawn Stars 2023 release date and air time on History channel

Pawn Stars will return to screens with another season this week. The Harrison family will continue to run their family-owned pawn shop in the upcoming season. The brand-new season of the History Channel show, which has been airing for the past 21 years, is about to begin.

In the upcoming season, the Harrisons are leaving their Las Vegas shop and going around the country, trying to find artifacts to buy and sell.

Tune in on Wednesday, March 15, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel to watch the season premiere of Pawn Stars 2023.

All about Pawn Stars ahead to the new season

Pawn Stars shop, Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, has been in business since the late 1980s and has previously been featured on Comedy Central and in a PBS documentary. In the upcoming season, the Harrison family will leave their shop and go around the country as they hit multiple stores, meet sellers, and buy some of the most valuable artifacts in the history of the show.

Set to appear on Pawn Stars 2023 are Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell; the three make up the power trio that makes the show as entertaining as it is for it to be considered one of the most popular shows on the History Channel.

In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, the seller showed Rick Harrison a handwritten letter written by George Washington. Rick offers the seller $18,0000 for the same and the two make a deal on Pawn Stars. The video clip also teases Booker T's original wrestling boots, which retail for $6000 and are authenticated by none other than Booker T.

The Pawn Stars promo then teases a painting worth $3.8 billion, which is by far the most expensive item to be featured on the show so far.

Meet the cast

Rick Harrison

Rick the Spotter Harrison has spent 28 years in the business and is an expert when it comes to spotting fake or real products. Before his father’s passing, he used to often act as the middle man between him and his son, Corey Harrison.

The History Channel describes him as the glue that holds the Harrison family and business together. He has been a part of the business since the early age of 13 and was “a born hustler.”

His bio states:

"Spotting a fake Cartier watch that most people would mistakenly purchase for $30,000 is just one of his many skills."

It continues:

"He even dropped out of high school to pursue his $2,000-a-week business of selling fake Gucci bags. With enough money to partner with his father at the age of 23, he never looked back."

Corey Harrison

Corey Big Hoss Harrison started working at his family’s pawn shop when he was nine years old and is an appraisal expert. His skills include spotting a “cheat” and handling everything from hiring and firing people who work in the shop along with being the main point of contact for eBay clients.

Chumlee Russell

Austin Chumlee Russell is a close associate of the family and has been around the shop since he was a child. He is known as the comic relief on the show and has a heart of gold.

