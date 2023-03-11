Who is Corey Harrison? Pawn Stars cast member is set to return for a new season

Pawn Stars will be returning for another season this week. It will feature more antiques and artifacts as the Harrison family buys and sells them in their family-owned pawn shop.

One of the family members set to appear in the upcoming season is 39-year-old Corey Harrison, who is also known as Big Hoss, on the History Channel show.

His History Channel bio states:

"Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison began working at the pawn shop at the age of 9. Expertly trained in the art of appraisal, Corey has the brains to spot a cheat, and handles everything when it comes to hiring and firing employees and managing eBay clients."

Pawn Stars season 22 is set to premiere on March 15, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel.

Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison was a manager at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop

Pawn Stars cast member Corey Harrison is a reality star and businessman who has been a part of the show for two decades. The cast member’s birth name is Richard Corey Harrison and he was born in Las Vegas in 1983. He first began working at the family-owned business at the age of nine and eventually became the co-owner of the show.

Initially, Corey was a manager at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and managed 30 employees and made more sales than any of the other Pawn Stars cast members. In season seven, he threatened to leave the business unless he was given a 10% partnership. However, he decided to stay on when he was given only 5%.

In 2014, the reality star appeared on Good morning America where he opened up about his weight loss journey.

During his appearance, he said that he was pre-diabetic and had decided to get weight loss surgery in 2011. He added that he was driving home from the doctor's office and was freaked out about it. So when he saw a place that did lap band surgeries, he went in and asked them what it took to have the surgery.

He added that he didn't have a lot of money at the time, so he charged the surgery on four different credit cards and decided to go with it. Later, the Pawn Stars cast member lost almost 200 pounds.

Corey stated that he didn’t realize how bad he felt at “his larger size” until after he lost the weight. He added that it was weird to feel better at the age of 31 than he did at 25. As part of his journey, he changed his diet and exercise regimen and stated that he can only have four to five ounces of food in his stomach.

The year of his surgery, the star didn't just get into a motorcycle accident that injured his foot, back, and arm, he also got into a fight with a bar patron. When the police intervened, Corey pushed a deputy and a security guard at the bar and was arrested but released the next day.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Arden Wiltshire said that they held him for a couple of hours to give him time to sober up. They then released him since that’s the standard procedure.

Pawn Stars season 22, which will feature Corey, is set to premiere on March 15, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel.

