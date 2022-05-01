Where is Skinwalker Ranch located? Bizarre facts explored ahead of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3 premiere

The Skinwalker Ranch is one of the eeriest and most mysterious places on Earth. However, it may not be as well-known as other mysterious places on the planet, including Area 51, the Bermuda Triangle, or Roswell, New Mexico. But several science experts and enthusiasts are almost flummoxed and terrified when it comes to the Skinwalker Ranch.

Uncovering the unbelievable mysteries of the place, the much-loved show The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch on the HISTORY Channel is finally returning with Season 3 on May 3, 2022, at 10 pm. ET/PT. Take a look at the preview released by the HISTORY Channel for Season 3 here.

Since the release of the preview on March 31, 2022, it has already begun to create a lot of excitement and buzz among fans of the popular show. Along with the preview, HISTORY Channel has released a synopsis for which says:

"With full, unprecedented access to one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UAP-related activities on earth, season three of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch follows the accredited team of scientists, researchers, and experts as they push their experiments beyond anything that has been done on the ranch before."

It is safe to say that fans of the show are eagerly waiting to witness all the mysteries Season 3 will uncover. In the meantime, let's dig deep and find out some crucial facts about The Skinwalker Ranch.

Know all about the Skinwalker Ranch before The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3 releases

Where the Skinwalker Ranch is situated on planet?

The vast ranch extends across more than 500 acres of northern Utah. The region is known as the Uintah Basin. Since the very early days of Spanish missionaries, the entire area has been entwined with several strange rumors of bizarre events.

Journalist George Knapp exclaimed in an interview:

"It's been the site of simply unbelievable paranormal activity. UFOs, Sasquatch, cattle mutilations, psychic manifestations… you name it, residents here have seen it."

However, the undeniably astonishing stories came to light when the Sherman family, who bought the place in 1994, made their bizarre experiences of the place public.

What are some of the most jaw-dropping stories that came out from the infamous ranch?

There have been numerous stories that have come out over the years regarding the bizarre and mysterious nature of the ranch. However, two of the most blindsiding stories were about some strange wolf-like beasts and startling lights in the sky.

As stated by Gwen Sherman, Terry Sherman and several other visitors, there are some strange wolf or coyote-like beasts in the place who are extremely fearsome and unidentifiable.

In a story shared by Gwen and Terry Sherman, one of these wolf-like animals once caught a calf within its jaws. Seeing that when Terry shot at it with both a rifle and a handgun, the beast did not get hurt and went away into the bushes. The Shermans were left with a rotting flesh-like foul stench from the beast.

Visitors have also shared their experience of witnessing never-seen-before strange lights in the sky. The lights were mostly "orange-circles" or "blue-spheres". Reportedly, the lights were seen zipping about and hovering over the sky, as if sent from supernatural realms.

Another bizarre story is the death of the animals on the farm in the most horrid way possible. Reportedly, they were killed in such a way that wolves and coyotes were completely ruled out as suspects.

Hence, it is quite evident that the Skinwalker Ranch is one of the strangest and most mysterious places on Earth.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch Season 3 is premiering this May 3, 2022, exclusively on the HISTORY Channel. And you don't want to miss it.

