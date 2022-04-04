What time will The Invisible Pilot air on HBO? Release date, plot and more about Adam McKay's documentary series

The Invisible Pilot is an upcoming mindful and assumably gripping docuseries that is all set to make its debut this April 2022, exclusively on HBO.

The documentary series will chronicle the real-life story of a daredevil, charismatic father-of-three and a loving husband who in 1977 jumped off a bridge, leaving his entire family in utter shock. He seemed to have committed suicide despite an apparently happy personal life and a successful career as a pilot.

Phil Lott and Ari Mark have served as the directors of the documentary series while Adam McKay has served as the executive producer of the docuseries.

Know all about HBO's upcoming docuseries The Invisible Pilot

What is the release date and time for the docuseries?

The jaw-dropping documentary series, The Invisible Pilot, will premiere exclusively on HBO on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT. The documentary series will consist of a total of three parts.

Since the trailer for the docuseries was released by HBO, there has been a lot of buzz among viewers for its arresting storyline and the fact that it is a true-story.

How's the trailer for the docuseries looking?

From the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that the docuseries will be a mindful one. The mystery of the story is highly intriguing and is bound to keep the audience on their toes as the story unfolds in front of their eyes.

It was also revealed in the trailer for the documentary series that it will feature Gary’s ex-wife, wife, friends, associates, children, public defenders, journalists and law officers who will be seen narrating the incidents revolving around the dreadful event.

Along with the trailer for the docuseries, HBO has also dropped an official description of the documentary series which reads:

"From Executive Producer Adam McKay, The Invisible Pilot is a three-part documentary series by Emmy-winning filmmakers Phil Lott and Ari Mark about a labyrinthine story that begins in Hazen, Arkansas and ends in one of the biggest political scandals of our time. The series tells the tale of Gary Betzner, a charismatic, daredevil husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, despite a seemingly happy home life and a lucrative career as a pilot."

The synopsis also denotes how the community the man belonged to was completely shattered by the events. The description further reads:

"His small-town Arkansas community searches for his body in vain while family and friends seek answers. Years later, a mysterious story emerges involving hypnosis, secret identities and a double life of dangerous missions and law-breaking. And that’s just the beginning."

Don't forget to watch The Invisible Pilot, arriving exclusively on HBO, on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Edited by Gunjan