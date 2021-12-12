“The myth, The man, The LEGEND! Dr.Buss and his magic man Magic Johnson” - LeBron James reacts to the trailer of upcoming HBO series Winning Time

LeBron James is evidently quite excited about the release of an HBO documentary-drama series about the LA Lakers' dynasty in the 1980s. The show is called "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" where they'll focus on Jerry Buss, the Magic Johnson draft, and the formation of the Showtime Lakers. Famous sportswriter Jeff Pearlman is behind the concept and the show is set to debut in March 2022.

Ever since he joined the LA Lakers in 2018, James has embraced being a member of the illustrious Purple and Gold. He is now, in many ways, the face of Los Angeles sports and his enthusiasm for the LA Chargers, LA Dodgers and other Southern California teams has only risen lately. He quote-tweeted the HBO show's trailer and said:

"WOW!!!! I can’t wait for this! The myth, The man, The LEGEND! Dr. Buss and his magic man Magic Johnson!

The show will take a deep dive into the history of the Showtime Lakers and explore how Jerry Buss envisioned a fun and entertaining brand of basketball in Hollywood. The casting has been great as well, with John C. Reilly playing Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke playing Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah playing Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes playing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hadley Robinson playing Jeanie Buss, Adrien Brody playing coach Pat Riley, Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird, among several other stars.

LeBron James registers the 100th triple-double of his career against the Memphis Grizzlies

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James at Staples Center

Fans and the media get so caught up in the narratives around championships and MVPs that we often forget that we are watching a 36-year-old LeBron James in Year 19 who is seemingly still in his prime. He is averaging nearly 30 points, 7.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game over the last seven games, and is on pace to average 25+ points per game for 18 straight seasons.

Even at this age, James continues to show why he is still one of the best players in the NBA. He dropped a 20-point triple-double against the Memphis Grizzlies, albeit in a loss. LeBron James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on Thursday to enter the "100 triple-doubles club."

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb LeBron James has become the 5th player in NBA history to record 100 career triple-doubles! LeBron James has become the 5th player in NBA history to record 100 career triple-doubles! https://t.co/DhI9wTJKP6

He is one of just five players to tally 100 triple-doubles in NBA history, joining Russell Westbrook (189), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107). LeBron James recorded his first-ever triple-double came in 2005 against the Portland Trail Blazers at the age of 20 (youngest in NBA history until last season). He had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in that game.

