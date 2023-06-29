See It Loud: The History of Black Television on CNN - Release date, trailer, and more details

Premiering on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 PM ET on CNN, See It Loud: The History of Black Television is a five-episode docuseries produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Company. It explores the profound influence of Black television on popular culture.

The official logline of the docuseries emphasizes that:

“Today we are in the midst of what is being widely referred to as ‘The Golden Age of Black Television;' however, this ‘Golden Age’ is the culmination of an eighty-year struggle for Black artists to find a voice and fight for representation,”

See It Loud: The History of Black Television showcases a diverse array of interviews, offering viewers a compelling opportunity to glean insights from prominent individuals.

Through these interviews, viewers can deepen their understanding of the profound influence of Black television and its lasting legacy. The series aims to illuminate the transformative power of Black television, highlighting its significant contributions to the cultural landscape and its enduring impact on society.

See It Loud: The History of Black Television's trailer offers a glimpse into the upcoming docuseries, which delves into the rich and impactful history of Black television. Produced by SpringHill Company, the series takes viewers on a journey through time, exploring the profound influence and cultural significance of Black television shows.

With each frame, the trailer highlights the struggles, triumphs, and milestones of Black artists as they fought for representation and a voice in the industry. The captivating interviews in the upcoming docuseries feature luminaries such as Deon Cole, Gabrielle Union, Tisha Campbell, Vivica A. Fox, Jimmie Walker, Judge Greg Mathis, Kevin Frazier, Ruben Studdard, Sherri Shepherd, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tatyana Ali, Tiffany Pollard, and Desus & Mero.

The heartwarming nature of the trailer leaves viewers eager to immerse themselves in this enlightening journey through the evolution of Black television. It celebrates the progress made while shedding light on the challenges faced by Black artists throughout history.

Everything we know so far about the Upcoming Docuseries on the Black Television Industry

See It Loud: The History of Black Television boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including LeBron James and Maverick Carter from The SpringHill Company, as well as Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm from CNN Original Series.

Showrunner Jodi Gomes leads the team, accompanied by executive producers Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron, with co-executive producer Courtney Whitaker lending their expertise to the series.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the visionary minds behind The SpringHill Company, have established a multi-dimensional media company focused on producing compelling content across various platforms. Their partnership has yielded impactful projects in film, television, and digital media, showcasing their commitment to storytelling and addressing social issues.

See It Loud: The History of Black Television will feature interviews with prominent figures, offering an insightful and comprehensive exploration of the rich history and enduring legacy of Black television.

The five-episode series will delve into influential shows, ranging from classics like The Jeffersons and Roots to the cultural significance of reality and unscripted TV.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 9 PM ET to watch See It Loud: The History of Black Television exclusively on CNN.

