Who is Maverick Carter and how is he related to LeBron James?

Maverick Carter is not an NBA player, yet many basketball fans have heard of him. He is a longtime friend of LeBron James, and the two have been involved in numerous business ventures together.

Carter is a businessman and his impact on James is huge. Due to this, he should get a lot of credit for helping his close friend become the only active NBA player to reach billionaire status.

LeBron and Maverick have been seen together many times. While they both have busy lives and schedules, they still find time to spend with each other and work on new projects and investments.

Maverick Carter is a successful businessman whose net worth is estimated at $60 million

Maverick Carter is another person with a success story who grew up in Akron, Ohio. He was born on Oct. 10, 1980, and also spent a good part of his childhood in Atlanta, Georgia.

Carter attended St. Vincent–St. Mary High School where he played basketball alongside LeBron James. Besides basketball, Carter was a talented athlete who also played football.

The young star played college basketball for Western Michigan for a single season, but ended up transferring to the University of Akron and focusing on education.

One of Maverick Carter's first job experiences was with Nike. He was the footwear company's field representative. James was drafted into the NBA in 2003, and Maverick became his business manager shortly after.

Carter is also the CEO of LRMR Management Company, the company he formed with LeBron, Rich Paul and Randy Mims. He eventually secured a deal with Fenway Sports Group, making LeBron a partial owner of Liverpool FC and a few other teams.

Carter and the four-time NBA champion have been involved together in many other business ventures, including SpringHill Company. James' longtime friend is also responsible for "The Decision," a TV special LeBron used to announce his free agency decision in 2020.

Thanks to Maverick's business acumen, James has been able to spread his influence overseas and boost his portfolio.

Maverick Carter's net worth is estimated at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Considering that he is only 42 and that he's had many fantastic business ideas, his value will likely increase in the future.

LeBron James will likely retire in the next few years, which will allow him to team up with Carter for more amazing projects. The two have been very successful so far and have no reason to stop spreading their influence and generating wealth.

