Maverick Carter reacts to announcement of LeBron James museum being built: “Internationally known, locally respected went from the projects in Akron to having a museum in Akron”

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has dazzled basketball fans with his production this year. At 37 years old, James is still showing that he can be a dominant force, playing at a high level.

Throughout his time in the NBA, James hasn't just thrived with his ability on the court, he's also given back to the community as well. As an Akron, Ohio, native, James has made an effort to do everything in his power to provide for his hometown. It looks as if James is making another to the city of Akron.

According to an announcement Friday, a museum celebrating James will open in 2023 in Akron. The first exhibit space will feature his "humble early years growing up in Akron's Springhill Apartments."

Close friend and business partner Maverick Carter took to Instagram to acknowledge the announcement. Carter posted:

“Internationally known, locally respected went from the projects in Akron to having a museum in Akron.”

Maverick Carter talks about LeBron James newest museum going up in Akron

LeBron James continuing to thrive on and off the court

LeBron James at the 2022 All-Star Game

As LeBron James' lengthy NBA tenure continues, he has continued to add more accomplishments to an already illustrious career. Off the court, James has made it a goal to give back to his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Even when James was playing for franchises other than the Cleveland Cavaliers, he still did everything he could to give back to the people of Ohio.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal's Craig Webb, there will be exhibits that will illustrate James' career. One exhibit will focus on his high school basketball years and the friendships James has made. The final exhibit will unsurprisingly focus on James' entire NBA career (with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and LA Lakers).

It was also announced that there will be a "final hallway" for the museum, which will focus on the path of the LeBron James Family Foundation. The foundation has given back to Akron's youth in an attempt to improve their situations in everyday life.

It's always fascinating to see the NBA's top superstars give back, and it looks as if James is only going to continue to push that needle forward.

James was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and returned to deliver a championship to the city in 2016.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein