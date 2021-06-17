Disguised Toast hilariously trolls Ludwig by referring to him as his huge 'fan' on live stream 

In a clip from Disguised Toast's 'Just Chatting' stream on June 15th, he described an awkward encounter with a fan approaching him at the mall. He said the fan ran up to him, explaining he was a huge fan, and then made him follow the fan on Twitter. Toast then described the fan as a "weird kid."

At the end of the segment, Disguised Toast reminisced about the name of the fan before stating that his Twitch handle was 'Ludwig.' The video was clipped by user PseudoMonkey and featured on the Reddit page LivestreamFail.

Twitter user holyrandom shared Ludwig's reaction to Disguised Toast's story. In the video, Ludwig quickly dispelled the awkwardness of their interaction. Ludwig then sat back in his chair and shook his head in disbelief to Disguised Toast's story.

ludwig reacts to THAT toast clip pic.twitter.com/B7856ZurbS — cammy (@holyrandom) June 16, 2021

Disguised Toast's relationship with Ludwig

Disguised Toast is no stranger to Ludwig, despite his story. The pair have a rapport between them that allows for such banter. Disguised Toast and Ludwig are friendly towards one another.

Previously, they both played Among Us along with fellow Twitch streamers Sykkuno, Pokimane and Lily Pichu and YouTube streamer Valkyrae. Most of Disguised Toast and Ludwig's rapport was gained in playing Among Us.

On April 25th, Ludwig uploaded a video titled "Disguised Toast Calls Ludwig the Smartest Streamer." In the video, Ludwig reacts to a clip from Toast's Twitch channel and agrees with him. In Disguised Toast's clip, he says, "Ludwig spits facts because I spit facts." Ludwig spared a laugh in response.

In another video from September 17th, 2020, Ludwig described himself and Disguised Toast as the "best Among Us players in the world." At the beginning of the video, Ludwig explained that he wanted to brush up on his detective skills to be "mentioned in the same breath as [Toast]."

Disguised Toast's clip explaining his awkward fan encounter has gained seventy-one thousand views. In the clip, many of his followers begin guessing the punchline of the awkward fan described as being Ludwig. Also in the chat, many of his followers described the encounter as 'cringe.'

Edited by Gautham Balaji