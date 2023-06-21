"Diversity hire": YNW Melly's attorney's mugshot takes the internet by a storm

An old mugshot of YNW Melly's lawyer, Raven Liberty, is making rounds on the internet as the rapper goes on trial for a double murder on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The musician was incarcerated in February 2019 for two counts of murder of his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser that took place in October 2018.

Melly's trial began on June 12, 2023, in a Florida Court.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, day five of the Mischief on My Mind singer's trial began with Judge John Murphy III denying his's attorney's request for a mistrial. The motion was made on day four, June 15.

Now, YNW Melly's lawyer seems to have become a topic of interest, as an old mugshot of her has gone viral on social media. It then came to light that she was arrested for battery in Miami, resulting in the picture. The charges, however, were eventually dropped.

Needless to say, netizens were left surprised and took to social media to express their concerns about the attorney representing YNW Melly. Some even seemed to mock the situation, calling the attorney a "diversity hire."

Netizens flood Twitter with memes and reactions to YNW Melly's lawyer's mugshot

As news of the defense attorney's old mug shot spread, Twitterati was quick to share some humorous quips and sarcastic comments. Some also mocked the lawyer's posture in the picture.

Despite people's misgivings, Liberty is a well-known lawyer who has represented top artists like Kodak Black.

More about YNW Melly's trial

On October 26, 2022, 19-year-old YNW Juvy a.k.a. Christopher Thomas Jr., and 21-year-old YNW Sakchaser a.k.a. Anthony Williams were killed in a drive-by shooting in Miramar Florida.

If convicted, the rapper is looking at lifetime imprisonment or even death penalty. However, the Mischief on My Mind singer continues to maintain his innocence. His defense team claimed that the singer had no motivation to hurt his friends.

Recently, Melly's mother took to her Instagram to explain that the trial has taken a toll on her health:

"Had one heart attack already because of stress.." she said.

According to Hot New Hip, since his arrest in February 2019, Melly's popularity has seen a steep rise, with his recording over 800k monthly listeners.

Day six of YNW Melly's trial is set for Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

