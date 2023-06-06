How old is YNW Melly's mom? Age and more explored as rapper's mother pleads for positive trial outcome

An Instagram post by American rapper YNW Melly's mother and manager, Jamie Demons-King praying for a positive outcome of her son's ongoing trial is going viral. The post was shared by the 37-year-old on April 10, 2023, along with updates about the court dates. She wrote:

"Melly coming home today I went to court expecting more delays but we started jury selection. I can’t explain how I feel my anxiety is everywhere but God got us. #mellyfree2023 @_ynwbslime got see his brother on his birthday first time in 4yrs"

Jamell Maurice Demons a.k.a YNW Melly was arrested on February 13, 2019, after investigators found evidence that he fatally shot Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. in 2018. He was charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

However, Melly alleges that someone else open-fired on him and his two friends, Williams and Thomas Jr., as they left the New Era Recording Studio.

Law enforcement officers did not find any evidence to support his claims, but they found a firearm in the vehicle the three men were traveling in. Additionally, autopsy reports suggest that the two were shot by someone sitting on the left rear passenger seat, where Melly was spotted sitting.

According to Jamie's Instagram update, the trial procedures were scheduled to begin on June 5, however, claims by the Miami Herald note that it would now begin on June 20, 2023.

Jamie Demons-King worked as a nurse before becoming a manager

Jamie is the mother and manager to rappers YNW Melly and YNW Bslime. According to TV Guide Time, she was only 14 years old when she gave birth to Melly in Gifford, Florida. They moved to a poorer part of the city and she struggled with paying for rent and basic necessities.

Prior to being a manager, the 37-year-old single mother worked as a nurse, catering to the ICU ward. In addition to her two sons, she also represents rapper Jeff Moss who goes by the moniker Jflexxx.

She rose to fame on Instagram as a mother to the two upcoming musicians. Jamie began posting on the platform under the name @jamiek_ynw in early 2020 in support of her son. She has added the hashtag #Freemelly on most of her posts.

The influencer currently boasts over 166k followers and shares frequent updates about her life. She has appeared on Adam22's (of No Jumper fame) podcast along with her son Tnw Bslime in 2023.

A few of Jamie's IG stories (Image via Instagram/@jamiek_ynw)

Her recent IG stories suggest she is hopeful for a positive outcome of YNW Melly's trial. However, the constant attention seems to be weighing in on her, and in one of the stories she wrote:

"I am logging off this App! Because none of you was there including myself, but everyone speaking as if they were there... THis is hard ro go through without spazzing out!!"

YNW Melly is currently imprisoned at the Boward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The actual date of his court appearance remains unconfirmed.

Poll : 0 votes