Why did YNW Melly go to jail? Rapper's manager opens up on his possible release date

YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen were arrested back in February 2019 on charges of murder. It's been 20 months since the arrest with the case now proceeding at a slow pace.

However, YNW Melly’s manager 100K recently revealed in an Instagram story that he might be getting released in the next two months. The announcement comes shortly after the release of 100K’s new song Rings.

100K stated on social media,

“Stop asking me if I’m a rapper now. I’m everything but a hater get y’all sh*t 2022 all gas and Melly come home in two months y’all better tighten up.”

The date is set alongside Melly’s upcoming trial on March 2022. The rapper has been in prison for almost three years on charges of shooting and murdering two YNW associates, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

The story behind YNW Melly’s arrest

The rapper was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in February 2019 with the charges being imposed in an October 2018 shooting incident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where two YNW associates died.

Authorities claim that Melly conspired with another rapper, Cortlen Henry, to plan the murder of Williams and Thomas Jr. to make it look like they were injured in a drive-by shooting.

Cortlen reportedly took the victims to the hospital where they died of their wounds and Melly surrendered on February 13, 2019.

The Gifford, Florida native announced on Instagram that he was turning himself in. He said that he lost his brothers to violence a few months ago and the system wants to find justice. He mentioned that although several rumors and lies are being told about him, he is not worried since God was with him and his brother.

Henry was released in May 2021 on a $90,000 bond and was immediately put on house arrest. He was restricted from contacting a number of people, including Melly, Melly's girlfriend, Melly’s manager, Melly's mother, and the YNW crew’s go-to video director DrewFilmedIt.

Legal issues of YNW Melly in the past

YNW Melly was arrested in October 2015 on three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in public after shooting at three individuals near Vero Beach High School.

Jamell was sent to prison for a year and later released on probation. However, he was again arrested for violating probation in 2017 and spent a few months in jail before being released in March 2018.

The 22-year-old was arrested in June 2018 on charges of possession of marijuana, a weapon, or ammunition by a convicted felon and drug paraphernalia. He was then arrested in January 2013 in Fort Myers for possession of marijuana. Despite being behind bars, the artist got in touch with his fans through his manager and released an album to remind his fans that he loves them as they patiently await his return.

