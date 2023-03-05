Does Andrew Tate smoke? Lung cancer survival rate explored

Sources close to millionaire Andrew Tate, who is currently being held in Romania, reported that he has a "dark spot on his lungs." It was reported on Thursday, March 2, 2023, that he most likely has a tumor in his lungs.

Tate has frequently been spotted smoking cigars and even claimed he smoked to look like a "mafia boss," adding that he knew what he was doing.

According to Healthline, lung cancer is considered the second most common type of cancer, and one in every four cancer-related deaths is due to the same. The five-year survival rate for the disease is 25%, but if the extent of the disease is localized, then it increases to 63%.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Tate was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a serious illness. However, these reports were not confirmed.

Internet users react to reports of Andrew Tate allegedly suffering from cancer

As news of Andrew Tate's medical condition spread, several netizens were unsurprised. Many pointed out the frequency at which he has been spotted smoking cigars. They even mocked his supporters for claiming "the matrix" was responsible, stating that this was a consequence of his own actions.

billiam @BillRatchet andrew tate fans gonna say that the matrix is coming for him (over the lung cancer thing) as if this man doesn't smoke prolly 165 cigars a day andrew tate fans gonna say that the matrix is coming for him (over the lung cancer thing) as if this man doesn't smoke prolly 165 cigars a day

Nessward | Lost Judgment @Nesswardrush "Andrew Tate probably has lung cancer they're poisoning him"



No I'm pretty sure he just smokes too much (which he does) "Andrew Tate probably has lung cancer they're poisoning him" No I'm pretty sure he just smokes too much (which he does)

N-Bear @N_Woof76 Andrew Tate: i don’t care if i smoke cigs no real alpha male can get sick



Lung cancer: Andrew Tate: i don’t care if i smoke cigs no real alpha male can get sickLung cancer: https://t.co/Qg5P9NykQ8

emitteliotsuoicadob @Eli21943765 be honest, who’s surprised that Andrew Tate got cancer when he smokes cigars 24/7 be honest, who’s surprised that Andrew Tate got cancer when he smokes cigars 24/7 https://t.co/s814Bt6vvj

Kevl4n @Kevl4n

>Smoke cigars every day of your life

>get Cancer

>"I would never kill myself" @Cobratate >be Andrew Tate>Smoke cigars every day of your life>get Cancer>"I would never kill myself" @Cobratate >be Andrew Tate>Smoke cigars every day of your life>get Cancer>"I would never kill myself" https://t.co/Bo1afnWxK5

Supporters of the former kickboxer, however, were shocked and alleged that he was being poisoned in prison by people who wished to kill him. Others commented that cancer is not a joke and should not be made fun of.

Logan Bramwell @loganbramwell1 Andrew Tate does not have cancer. If he dies, they bumped him off. There’s 0 way on this planet he has it. Smoke screen. #Tate Andrew Tate does not have cancer. If he dies, they bumped him off. There’s 0 way on this planet he has it. Smoke screen. #Tate

💰DrillSgt.Cryptid💰 @abnftoriginals Say what you will on Andrew Tate, I don't care either or for him or anyone's opinion of him, BUT I would NEVER wish cancer on anyone. And anyone who smokes anything already knows the risks. Say what you will on Andrew Tate, I don't care either or for him or anyone's opinion of him, BUT I would NEVER wish cancer on anyone. And anyone who smokes anything already knows the risks.

According to Spy NEWS, Tate underwent a biopsy which revealed the tumor is benign

Andrew Tate's manager, who goes by the name The Sartorial Shooter, initially seemingly confirmed the news in an Instagram story, hinting that the 36-year-old underwent several procedures in Dubai. They added:

"Ok a lot of people are asking me if Tate lung cancer story is true. Yes it's true, I was the one driving with him to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don't have any more specifics to share."

In a statement given to MailOnline, the former kickboxer's team also explained that he consulted with doctors in Dubai prior to his arrest, who recommended that he should not take his condition "lightly."

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer



The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer.



Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatal



There are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer.



Cancer could be incurable now Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer. Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatalThere are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer.Cancer could be incurable now https://t.co/AQd7oEnXRq

Following concerns about Tate's health, it was reported that he went through medical tests which revealed he did not have cancer. The 36-year-old's manager later cleared up the confusion after Romanian reports surfaced online.

He took to his Instagram story and wrote:

"Good news team. Romanian news saying Tate actually did have the biopsy that Dubai specialists recommended. It was done a month ago in Bucharest - report says tumor is benign."

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist Andrew Tates manager clears up claims that “Andrew Tate has cancer”



ONCE AGAIN, He DOES NOT have cancer. Andrew Tates manager clears up claims that “Andrew Tate has cancer”ONCE AGAIN, He DOES NOT have cancer. https://t.co/CDbcLDXnTr

The Sartorial Shooter hinted that Andrew Tate's friends and family were not updated by the Romanian authorities about his health and added that he wished the news had been reported earlier.

