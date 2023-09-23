Does Expendables 4 have a post-credits scene? Explained

Expendables 4 was released in theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023, and has fans and audiences all excited, especially since it has multiple veterans returning to the franchise. These names include Sylvester Stallon, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. However, the film, whose name is spelled Expend4bles, also has multiple newcomers in this installment. They include 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais.

The first two Expendables movies were absolute hits with the audiences as well as critics thanks to their action-packed sequences and stars who pulled them off effortlessly. However, with Expendable 3, the production tried to take down the R rating and make it a more PG-13 version, which did not sit well with the audience.

Much like Statham's other series Die Hard, The Expendables franchise also has a massive and faithful fanbase, that loves the films. Thus, despite all these issues, the movie managed to be a success.

For a while now, film franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe have been coming up with a technique to keep fans wanting more. They have begun adding post-credit scenes to films to hook the audiences and leave them wondering what happens next.

There were some fans who had expected Expendables 4 to have a post-credits scene as well before they went to watch the film. However, the film, like all of its previous installments does not have a post-credits scene.

Does Expendables 4 include post-credit scenes?

As mentioned earlier, having post-credit scenes seems to have become a trend in multiple movie franchises, especially superhero and action films. However, Expendables 4 stayed faithful to its old-time tradition and doesn't have a post-credit scene. While fans did expect it to be different this time, it clearly was not.

That being said, it is advisable to watch the credits as they show people the names of those who made these films possible.

Expendables 4 doesn't have a post-credit scene or a teaser but the credit scene does run a quick replay of the whole movie.

Why Expendables 4 does not need a post-credit scene?

The franchise always made sure not to include post-credit scenes and build up hype around the upcoming movies. This creates an element of surprise for the audience.

Also, the future of the upcoming Expendables movies (if there are more) after Expendables 4 depends on this installment’s performance at the box office. So, there is no use in building up hype around it and disappointing the fans if things go south.

Was Expendables 4 the last film or will there be a fifth installment of the film?

Due to its refusal to disregard the trend of post-credit scenes, many are wondering if Expendables 4 will mark the end of the journey of the franchise. Apart from that, within a few days of its release, Expendables 4 managed to garner quite a lot of negative reactions. Fans found the film to be recycling its previous antics and given how there was no post-credit scene nor a hint in the film, fans are unsure what the future holds for the franchise.

One of the producers of the film spoke to Daily Express and said that nothing was off the table and that were unsure about the franchise as "it's all about the fans."

The main concerning factor about the release of Expend4bles was Expendables 3, which fell flat at the box office. However, fate took a turn, and producers decided to give the franchise one more chance and bring back the R-rating material.

Although the movie is star-studded, noteworthy pioneers of the series like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, and Terry Crews were missing from the cast.

Expend4bles hit the cinema on September 22, 2023. Although there are no post-credit scenes, there are talks of Expendables 5 and some spin-offs if this one does well at the box office.