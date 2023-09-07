Will The Nun 2 have mid or post-credit scenes? Explained

The highly anticipated The Nun 2 will be released on September 8, 2023, in the USA. In recent years, several films have had either mid-credit or post-credit scenes. Fans certainly love seeing them, and there is no other way to hype a sequel. While these are common in superhero and action movies, the horror genre has also adopted this particular phenomenon.

Having said that, The Nun 2 does contain a post-credit scene, so if you plan to watch it, make sure to stick around until the very end. The gothic supernatural horror film stars Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie, Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Bonnie Aarons as Valak/the Nun, and Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie.

The Nun 2 does have a post-credit scene, but it's subtle

While films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe make people stay for the entire end-credit scene, it's different from The Nun 2.

When the main credits roll for this film, the audience will be able to listen to a piece of eerie music and a couple of unsettling clips showing children playing in schoolyards. The screen then goes black, and there are some visuals shown, which will be enough to get die-hard fans of the franchise excited.

In a recent interview with Collider, the film's director Michael Chaves explained the various tactics he uses to induce a feeling of fear and shock among the audience.

"I think great scares are really patient. I think having the confidence. Also I think great horror movies, great movies have a great relationship with the audience, but especially a great horror movie, and giving them room to breathe. It's almost like a stand-up comedian, like a really good comedian, someone who's really good on stage interacts with the audience, and it's hard to do that," he said.

"It's hard to do that when you're making your first movie because you don't know what the audience is thinking. You're just there scrambling to make your day. [Laughs] You don't know. You’ve got kids that you're gonna lose in, like, a couple of minutes. What I've come to realize is that relationship with the audience, giving them room to be engaged," he continued.

He ended his statement by adding:

"An audience comes in with so much energy. They're excited to see the movie. They have their own fears, they're bringing their own fears into these spaces, and it's kind of like giving them that space and giving them the room to lean in."

The Nun 2 synopsis

The synopsis for The Nun 2, according to its official trailer on YouTube, reads:

"New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller “The Nun II,” the next chapter in the story of “The Nun,” the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion “The Conjuring” Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The Nun 2 is directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper. It is based on characters created by Gary Dauberman and produced by Peter Safran and James Wan.

The entire run time of the film is a whopping 110 minutes.