Why The Nun 2 is Rated R - Marketing tactic or an actual warning? Explained

Halloween is arriving sooner than expected with The Nun 2 haunting theaters this September. The upcoming movie in The Conjuring Universe will see the return of Valak the Demon Nun, and the marketing team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the horror feature. The movie has reportedly received a chilling R-rating for violent content and some terror.

The upcoming sequel to The Nun follows Sister Irene (Tessa Farmiga) as she is once again forced to face Valak, the malevolent demon, and stop evil from spreading after the mysterious demise of a priest which started it all. Now that Halloween season is around the corner, it is time for family and friends to bond over spooky movies. With The Nun 2 being rated R, there are a lot of questions regarding whether the warning is to be taken seriously or if it is simply a marketing gimmick.

Why is The Nun 2 rated R? Is the warning to be taken seriously?

The Nun 2 has been rated R, but the question is what is the reason that it has received such a rating? While many horror fans enjoy jump scares, they may not be able to withstand gore, and many find the supernatural genre too creepy and prefer slashers.

The R-rating for the horror feature should not be a surprise to fans because every film in The Conjuring universe has been rated R. However, the R-rating is not for all-out blood and gore but for the jump scares, eerie tone, and disturbing imagery, a classic in all Conjuring movies and their sequels.

The Nun 2 is rated R not only for its eerie tone and jump scares but also for the violent content and terror, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Given this, there is no doubt that the movie is going to be intense and many steps better than the first one in terms of the horror quotient.

The first Nun movie was also rated R back in 2018 by the MPA for the film’s "terror, violence, and disturbing/bloody images.” The Nun 2 age rating is 17, which means children under 17 should not be allowed to watch the movie.

Plot and release date explored

According to New Line, the official synopsis of The Nun 2 reads:

"New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The upcoming movie from The Conjuring universe has a cast featuring Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Gilded Age) as Sister Irene, Jonas Bloquet (Tirailleurs, The Nun), Storm Reid (The Last of Us, The Suicide Squad), Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia trilogy) and Bonnie Aarons (reprising her role from The Nun).

The movie has been directed by Michael Chaves from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper. The story is based on characters created by James Wan and Gary Dauberman.

Catch The Nun 2 coming to theaters this September 8, 2023.