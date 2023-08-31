James Wan reveals The Nun II plans to bring the Conjuring Universe to a "full circle"

While the situation in Hollywood has not been very ideal in the past few months, there are still some great films coming along in the later part of the year. This includes The Nun II, the ninth installment in the Conjuring universe that was started by James Wan in 2013. The upcoming film, featuring the dreaded demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons), is set to premiere theatrically in the US on September 8, 2023.

While there have been a lot of ups and downs in the Conjuring universe, especially with the first The Nun film failing to impress critics in the slightest, the universe has continued to exist with a lot of layers spread over the many films that have come out in the past decade. It seems that The Nun II is tasked with bringing together a lot of plot points from the earlier part of the universe, creating a more cohesive narrative.

This was revealed by James Wan, who has worked as an executive producer for the film, in a bonus featurette for The Nun II. The veteran director also revealed that he wanted this release to feel like an event. He said:

"It would be great to eventually bring it back full circle -- bring the Nun's story and tie it back into The Conjuring,...We've created this universe that has such a huge fan base,...The demon nun really captured the zeitgeist."

Taissa Farmiga, who plays Sister Irene in the film, also revealed something similar.

The Nun II to establish connections with The Conjuring characters

The Conjuring universe has not been entirely disjointed in its eight-film run. From the famous Anabelle doll to the Demon Valak, the films have overlapped with each other quite often. There have also been the familiar figures of Lorraine Warren and Ed Warren (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, respectively).

However, it seems that going forward, the second film will try to establish better connections and a more holistic franchise by connecting the different films of the universe together. Taissa Farmiga, echoing Wan's statements (as stated above) said:

"It really starts to connect characters from the Conjuring universe and bring them together."

As such, this hints at the new film doing more to join the universe together than the previous ones did.

What to expect from The Nun II?

The Nun II follows Sister Irene as she deals with the return of Demon Valak after the death of a priest. The official synopsis for the film, as revealed by New Line Cinema, reads:

"New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

This film additionally stars Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie, Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Storm Reid as another sister.

This movie will be followed by another The Conjuring film, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. In addition, an HBO Max series based on Ed and Lorraine Warren is also set to be premiered.