Does Matt Murdock have a new love interest in Daredevil: Born Again? Set images explored

Matt Murdock has a new love interest in Daredevil: Born Again, a reboot of Netflix’s canceled Daredevil series. Charlie Cox is seen with Margarita Levieva in new photos from the set. Margarita reportedly plays Heather Glenn on the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, but Disney is yet to confirm it.

Daredevil: Born Again centers on the events that transpire when Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk set aside their alter egos to work together. The 18-episode show went on floors in 2022, with Marvel targeting a 2024 release, but it was delayed due to SAG-AFTRA strikes. Marvel eventually resumed production on the series on January 22, 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again is the brainchild of showrunner Dario Scardapane, best known for his work on The Punisher. He also serves as an executive producer on the show with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Chris Gary, Sana Amanat, Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

Matt Murdock to have a new interest on Daredevil: Born Again?

Recently released photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again feature Charlie Cox with Margarita Levieva, which indicates Matt Murdock will have a new love interest this time.

Marvel has yet to reveal any concrete details about the new character, but according to Collider, Margarita plays Heather Glenn in the Disney+ series.

Expand Tweet

In the comics, Heather is a New York City socialite who gets romantically involved with Matt. She battles alcoholism and faces emotional turmoil when his double life as a superhero takes a toll on the relationship.

However, Daredevil: Born Again is expected to deviate from the comics, as Heather is re-envisioned as Wilson Fisk’s therapist and wife. She will also reportedly share an apartment with Matt .

Matt Murdock had different love interests across the three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil. He was in a relationship with Claire Temple, a nurse, in the first installment. He dated with Elektra, the deadly assasin, in season 2, but their romance didn’t last long.

However, Karen Page was his most significant romantic partner. Their relationship grew over three seasons before they eventually parted ways. In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Matt was romantically involved with Jennifer Walters and even met her family, but the new photos suggest that they are no longer together.

Meet the cast of Daredevil: Born Again

The show features an ensemble cast headlined by Charlie Cox in the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Cox emerged as a force to reckon with with Daredevil. He reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the recently released Echo.

Meanwhile, D'Onofrio has left an indelible impact on fans with his Emmy-nominated performances on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Homicide: Life on the Street. His film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Chained, Jurassic World and Lift.

They are joined by Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, a merciless vigilante with a tragic past. Apart from his work in the MCU, he's known for his performances in The Walking Dead and Bear.

Beyond his work on TV, he has appeared in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Snitch, The Accountant, Baby Driver and King Richard.

The cast also includes

Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn

Michael Gandolfini as Daniel Blade

Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

Nikki M James as Kirsten McDuffie

What’s Daredevil: Born Again about?

Plot details are under wraps, which is the case with most Marvel shows. However, going by the title, the series will be based on the Born Again comic book arc.

The storyline centers on Matt Murdock’s downfall and resurgence after Kingpin exposes his identity. It will likely explore the impact of his life as a superhero on his relationships.

If that's the case, the show may examine his life as a lawyer and serve as his origin story, but it won't be a season 4 of the canned Netflix series.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on a yet-to-be-announced date in 2025.