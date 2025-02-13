Domino's launches limited-time pepperoni-inspired perfume for Valentine’s Day: All you need to know

In a first, Domino's has launched a new perfume for Valentine's Day. The renowned pizza chain is bringing a pepperoni-inspired perfume for its fans for a limited time.

Domino's is one of the most beloved pizza chains across the world. It was founded in the 1960s by CEO Russell Weiner in the US and it has become one of the favorites in the world. Over the years, the chain has launched many new food items, flavors, and products for different occasions.

However, for Valentine's Day 2025, the pizza chain has taken a completely new route. They have launched a limited-edition pepperoni-inspired perfume.

Domino's pepperoni-inspired perfume explored

The limited-edition perfume is inspired by the chain's popular Pepperoni Passion pizza. As per the website, it has a warm base with notes of spice, pepper, and earthiness.

Domino's roped in 'Married at First Sight' star Luke Debono to introduce the new perfume to the world. The campaign features the former bodybuilder holding the perfume bottle passionately.

Debono said (via NYPost):

“I’ve learnt a lot about romance over the past year, and this is the perfect gift for passionate pizza loving couples looking to spice things up this Valentine’s Day. What could be more attractive to a partner than a smoky, spicy scent that sparks passion?”

The perfume comes in a pyramid-shaped bottle and appears to have a pepperoni design around a glass frame.

Availability

This pepperoni-based perfume isn't available for normal purchase as of now. Interested individuals will have to take part in a lucky draw to win a 30ml bottle of this perfume. It is only available in the UK and Ireland.

Fans can go to dominospassion.com and fill in their details to stand a chance to win this bottle. The offer is only valid from February 10 to February 17, 2025.

The pizza chain has chosen the Pepperoni Passion pizza for the perfume notes because it is one of their highest-selling pizzas during Valentine's Day. It sees a 50 percent increase during the occasion and hence, Domino's wants to bring it in a different form for its fans.

Domino's non-pizza products in the past

While the company is known for its pizzas and similar food items, this isn't the first time that Domino's has released a non-food product. In January 2024, it introduced a 'heat suit' to help its customers stay warm during immense winters.

The suit came in the company's colors of blue and red and used the same technology that keeps their pizza warm during delivery.

The temperature control officer at Domino's, Sam Wilson, said (via Mirror):

“The heat suit trial is one small step for Domino’s, but a giant leap for warmth.

“It’s early days for our trial, and sadly customers can’t get their hands on one just yet – but if all goes to plan, our heat suit could be a game-changer for future pizza lovers who want to be as toasty as our dough.”

The suit's outer material was made of nylon and it had numerous pockets, including a phone holder, napkin pockets, and more.

Domino's partnered with [yellow tail] to release a red wine

Earlier this year, Domino's released a red wine in collaboration with [yellow tail]. The bottle is supposed to pair well with pizzas and also comes with NFC technology in the cap. Customers can confirm a pre-saved order on their Domino's app by tapping the phone and the cap together.

You can find more details about this limited-edition collaboration here.

