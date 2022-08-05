Donovan Michael Ramirez death: Orlando murder-suicide leaves five dead, including suspect

Police officials on well-being check duty in Orlando found five dead bodies in the home in what is believed to be a murder-suicide tragedy.

The incident occurred Wednesday in East Park, Orlando, when neighbors called police to conduct a wellness check on a home. The police found five bodies – three adults and two children of the Ramirez family.

Allegedly, a weapon has also been found at the crime scene, although whether it was used is not yet known.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Donovan Michael Ramirez, his wife, 39-year-old Stephanie Renee Ramirez, and their three daughters: 22-year-old Alyssa Berumen, 11-year-old Sunny Ramirez, and 7-year-old Shelby Rose Ramirez

Initial theories by police officials suggest that Donovan first killed his family and then himself because of what was being described as a domestic violence incident

Orlando police, while commenting on the case, said:

"Investigators worked overnight to gather as much information as possible. As this is still an active and ongoing investigation, no further updates will be provided at this time.”

Orlando Police is investigating the case

As the investigation in the case continued, neighbors of the family reacted to the incident and spoke to the media.

One of the neighbors told the media:

"I think it's like a worst nightmare truly. I don't even know what happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family. I can't even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved.”

Another commented about not hearing any sounds from the victim's home and the subsequent police check.

She said:

"There was an officer who was looking through the car window and asked me if I'd seen them today. I said no, I haven't seen them for a few days, actually. Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail.”

Collins, one of the neighbors of the Ramirez family, said:

"I didn't hear anything, I wish I did. I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in this situation.”

Some members of the local community who were present at the crime scene also spoke to the media.

One of them, named Josh Sanchez, said:

"See them out in the yard when I do my walks in the morning. Say hi, nothing out of the ordinary or anything strange. Shocking. First thing I thought was like about the kids, that's the first thing you think is the poor kids, you know, small children.”

The unfurled incident in Orlando is eerily similar to an incident just two weeks back in the city. Police are still investigating the cause of the murder-suicide, but allegedly, no foul-play by any third party seems to be involved.

